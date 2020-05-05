Free Short Jewish Films - Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival

Boca Raton, FL, May 05, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- It’s time for "lights, camera, action" as The Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center’s Sandler Center announces its Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival Short Film Spotlight Program. The program features the best narrative and documentary short films from around the world. The broad array of films explores the Jewish experience, culture, history, identity and topics relevant to Jewish life with a diverse collection of international and independent films made available to the general public for no cost.
The Festival has become one of the most-anticipated events of the year in the Boca Raton community and the Festival is proud to offer these films during these difficult times.
The link below will provide free access to many exciting and interesting short films that can be enjoyed by all.Short Film Spotlight
About The Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival:
The mission of the Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought provoking films that encourage audiences to expand their awareness and understanding of the Jewish world and engage in dialogue to explore the many diverse perspectives portrayed by the films presented.
Wendy Honig Lesley Rich
Artistic Director Program Director