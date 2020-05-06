Contemi Solutions Continues Southeast Asia Expansion with New Hire

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Contemi Solutions Press Release

Singapore, May 06, 2020 --(



Gaurav will be responsible for building out the Contemi business, brand and driving its go-to-market strategy and execution for the Southeast Asia region. He will be working with the product development, operations and marketing teams to enhance their offering in the region.



Gaurav brings with him more than 11 years' of experience working across a range of sectors and countries in Asia. His most significant experience lies in the financial services, technology and media sectors where his work included business development, strategy negotiation, business planning and sales.



He joins Contemi Solutions from a digital wealth management firm, where he served as the APAC business head, building a strong presence in the region and significantly impacting business revenues during his tenure. Uniquely, Gaurav supplements his technology experience with business domain having worked for an investment managemer in Singapore, growing the investment management software business in Asia.



Gaurav has extensive expertise in developing deep customer engagement with large global clients and securing strategic wins in highly competitive markets. Throughout his career, he has helped organizations address the challenges of servicing in a digital world by leveraging cloud scalability, achieving infrastructure and application resiliency, and adapting to the latest technology and compliance requirements.



Alexander Krefft, Acting Global CEO said, “Gaurav’s appointment comes at a time when the world around us is forced to adjust to remote workforce due to the COVID-19 crisis and the economic turmoil has seen the financial services industry depend more on digital solutions to meet client needs.



"As the businesses move to a more distributed workforce, Contemi remains evermore committed to providing the financial services industry with the analytics, portals, technology and tools to meet their clients rapidly evolving investment and service needs.”



He added, “We’re delighted to welcome Gaurav to the Contemi team. His strategic thinking and industry experience will help us provide our customers in SE Asia with the forward-looking solutions needed to navigate today’s rapidly changing technology needs.”



