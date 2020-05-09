Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AC InfoSoft Press Release

AC InfoSoft launched Prestashop services. The company will offer development, customization, migration, and support services in Prestashop.

Atlanta, GA, May 09, 2020 --(



Similar to all other eCommerce development frameworks, the company will offer top to bottom services in Prestashop. Below is the list of services covered by the company as part of its Prestashop service:

· Consultation

· Theme development

· PSD to HTML conversion

· Theme integration

· Prestashop web development

· Prestashop online store development

· Prestashop marketplace development

· Prestashop multivendor web store development

· Custom module development

· Custom extension development

· Performance optimization

· Online store migration

· Prestashop customization

· Prestashop support and maintenance

· And more



According to the shared details, the company also offers “Hire Prestashop Developer” services. The company offers white label Prestashop development services to its customers. The company builds all types of online stores for its customers at affordable rates.



“Being one of the best e-commerce development companies, we have been benefiting our customers. We have offered services in major eCommerce web development platforms such as Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce. Now, we will also cater to the eCommerce industry in Prestashop. We have experienced developers on this platform and we can cater to any kind of custom development or customization needs in Prestashop,” shared a representative of the company.



The company has announced that it will satisfy all requirements of different companies and businesses. The company has shown readiness to provide development services to build a complete online store as well as the company offers as small as extension customization services. AC InfoSoft has a team of experienced Prestashop developers. The team will help businesses to launch and run online stores or marketplaces as per their business model.



About Prestashop

It is an online builder that can be used for e-commerce solution development. It is perfect to build and launch an online store within minimum time as a majority of functionalities are available in it. There are different themes available to build an attractive online store on this platform. It is an open source which makes it accessible and affordable to all scaled businesses.



About AC InfoSoft

Ashned

1 (512) 333 6506



https://www.acinfosoft.com/prestashop-development



