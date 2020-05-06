TechReviewer.co Recognizes Fireart Studio as the Top Cross-Platform App Development Company

Press Releases Fireart Studio Press Release

Fireart Studio is an established boutique design and product development company based in Poland. After annual market research, the analytics expert team at TechReviewer.co has recognized Fireart as one of the Top Cross-Platform App Development Companies for 2020.

With a 7-year-reputation in the digital product development industry, Fireart delivers world-class mobile app development services for startups and enterprises globally. Having extensive expertise in native app development for iOS and Android, the team also excels at cross-platform development. Since 2013, Fireart professionals have already shipped more than 700 successful projects for companies across various verticals and industries.



Cross-platform development has become a continuous mobile technology trend gaining momentum in 2020 too. According to MobileAppDaily, developers prefer cross-platform frameworks because they offer better cost-efficiency, excellent ROI, and shorter time to market. Cross-platform (or hybrid) applications have a significant advantage since they can run on both iOS and Android devices.



Employing the cross-platform approach to app development, engineers can build apps for different platforms with a single codebase, thus saving time, costs, and effort spent on operating in both iOS and Android app development projects separately. It allows business owners to reduce app development spendings and cover a considerably broader audience, including users of both operating systems.



Every smart business is now investing in digital transformation. A mobile app is part of a robust digital business presence connecting companies with their customers. You can give your mobile business strategy a significant advantage with Fireart's exceptional expertise in creating top-notch hybrid applications.



