P.I. Tales Launches 1st Book in a Thrilling New Private Investigator Mystery Series: Throwing Off Sparks

Michael Pool’s Throwing Off Sparks (A Riley Reeves Mystery) is the first book in a thrilling new female private investigator mystery series. This first installment in the Riley Reeves series is now available in eBook and trade paperback formats from all major retailers. Riley's friends don’t call her “Rowdy” for nothing. Intelligent, introspective, and focused, private investigator Riley Reeves specializes in cases of at-risk girls that often lead her into danger.

Denver, CO, May 12, 2020 --(



"Private investigator Riley Reeves is exactly how I like my sleuths: whip-smart, tenacious, and compassionate. And tougher than a Texas rattlesnake when it comes to meting out justice to violent criminals. With its page-turning pace, surprising turns, and an insider’s look at the underbelly of Texas society, Michael Pool has launched a must-read series. I loved it!” – Barbara Nickless, author of the bestselling Sydney Parnell series, Blood on the Tracks, Dead Stop, Ambush, and Gone to Darkness.



“Throwing Off Sparks is a P.I. novel with more pulse-pounding action than most thrillers. This book will be landing on Best of 2020 lists." – Chris Rhatigan, Editor, All Due Respect.



Michael Pool is the author of suspenseful crime, mystery, and detective novels. Michael’s stories are often crafted from real-life experiences, most recently from his full-time work as a private investigator. Michael’s work has been compared to writers such as Sue Grafton, Robert Crais, and Joe Lansdale. He was born in Tyler, Texas and resides in Denver, Colorado, where he investigates real mysteries by day and teaches/trains grappling martial arts by night. Find him online at www.michaelpool.net.



Sign up for our newsletter at www.pitales.com for exclusive sneak peeks of our upcoming tales. Denver, CO, May 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Riley Reeves is one tough female detective, and the East Texas landscape she inhabits is overflowing with interesting, dangerous, and entertaining characters who come to life on the page. On the same day that a socialite couple hires Riley to protect their daughter Carmen from a mysterious stalker, Riley’s troubled alcoholic brother and last living relative, Chip, shows up on her doorstep fresh out of the state penitentiary. Riley’s investigation soon uncovers that Carmen is deeply involved with a dangerous group of redneck gangsters, though their connection to the stalking remains unclear. Meanwhile, Chip is off the wagon and running wild, bringing constant trouble to Riley’s doorstep. As pressure ratchets up from all sides, personal and professional, will Riley be able to save the girl without neglecting her loved ones at the time they need her most?"Private investigator Riley Reeves is exactly how I like my sleuths: whip-smart, tenacious, and compassionate. And tougher than a Texas rattlesnake when it comes to meting out justice to violent criminals. With its page-turning pace, surprising turns, and an insider’s look at the underbelly of Texas society, Michael Pool has launched a must-read series. I loved it!” – Barbara Nickless, author of the bestselling Sydney Parnell series, Blood on the Tracks, Dead Stop, Ambush, and Gone to Darkness.“Throwing Off Sparks is a P.I. novel with more pulse-pounding action than most thrillers. This book will be landing on Best of 2020 lists." – Chris Rhatigan, Editor, All Due Respect.Michael Pool is the author of suspenseful crime, mystery, and detective novels. Michael’s stories are often crafted from real-life experiences, most recently from his full-time work as a private investigator. Michael’s work has been compared to writers such as Sue Grafton, Robert Crais, and Joe Lansdale. He was born in Tyler, Texas and resides in Denver, Colorado, where he investigates real mysteries by day and teaches/trains grappling martial arts by night. Find him online at www.michaelpool.net.Sign up for our newsletter at www.pitales.com for exclusive sneak peeks of our upcoming tales.