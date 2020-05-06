Press Releases IN Depth Camera Press Release

Receive press releases from IN Depth Camera: By Email RSS Feeds: AI Fever Detection Camera by IN Depth Enables Accurate Real-Time Detection of Elevated Body Temperatures

IN-Depth Camera Human Body Temperature assists in preventing the spread of viral diseases such as COVID-19, by allowing quick, accurate detection of elevated body temperatures.Thermal imaging equipment can easily be installed and implemented to detect elevated body temperature in environments such as airports, schools, hospitals, restaurants, office buildings, and any large public gathering location.

Los Angeles, CA, May 06, 2020 --(



See demo video of IN-Depth in action:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B880li2LIPg



The IN-Depth system utilizes a hybrid of both thermal imaging and visible sensors which makes this camera system extremely powerful tool for determining elevated human body temperature. IN-Depth can unobtrusively scan at a safe distance upto 30 individuals per second, allowing for a seamless and extremely fast assessments. The advanced AI and it's powerful facial recognition can determine over 20,000 faces in real-time identify as known or as strangers. The AI can also detect scenarios such as if an individual enters with a mask or no mask, it can also detect if someone removes their masks all in real-time.



The IN-Depth Camera can also determine if someone temperature is too low such as hypothermia can lead to cardiac arrest. The cameras system has a very powerful search by image and or scenario search inquiries such as: gender, age, expression, glasses, moustache, mask or no mask, etc.



IN-Depth supports most 3rd party scene analytics such as Nokia's which will enable much richer features or scenarios such as safe social distancing practices, cough or sneeze detection and voice and face authentication for keyless entry or many more.



- High accuracy -/+ .3 human body temperature assessment.



- [AI] feature detection, pinpointing the thermal sensor measurement of the inner canthus of the eye.



- [AI] obstruction detection system will assess and pinpoint to the next highly accurate region such as the temple or forehead.



- [AI] Facial recognition with real-time analytics.



- [AI] Feature recognition, such as: gender, age, expression, glasses, moustache, mask or no mask, etc.



- Advanced search by image and scenario search inquiries such as: gender, age, expression, glasses, moustache, mask or no mask, etc.



- Extreme Low-Light cameras see beyond human eyes.



- Real-time alerts upon detection of no mask or mask removal. Los Angeles, CA, May 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- IN-Depth Camera utilizes highly advanced artificial intelligence and scene analytics for real-time detection and assessments of elevated human body temperature.See demo video of IN-Depth in action:The IN-Depth system utilizes a hybrid of both thermal imaging and visible sensors which makes this camera system extremely powerful tool for determining elevated human body temperature. IN-Depth can unobtrusively scan at a safe distance upto 30 individuals per second, allowing for a seamless and extremely fast assessments. The advanced AI and it's powerful facial recognition can determine over 20,000 faces in real-time identify as known or as strangers. The AI can also detect scenarios such as if an individual enters with a mask or no mask, it can also detect if someone removes their masks all in real-time.The IN-Depth Camera can also determine if someone temperature is too low such as hypothermia can lead to cardiac arrest. The cameras system has a very powerful search by image and or scenario search inquiries such as: gender, age, expression, glasses, moustache, mask or no mask, etc.IN-Depth supports most 3rd party scene analytics such as Nokia's which will enable much richer features or scenarios such as safe social distancing practices, cough or sneeze detection and voice and face authentication for keyless entry or many more.- High accuracy -/+ .3 human body temperature assessment.- [AI] feature detection, pinpointing the thermal sensor measurement of the inner canthus of the eye.- [AI] obstruction detection system will assess and pinpoint to the next highly accurate region such as the temple or forehead.- [AI] Facial recognition with real-time analytics.- [AI] Feature recognition, such as: gender, age, expression, glasses, moustache, mask or no mask, etc.- Advanced search by image and scenario search inquiries such as: gender, age, expression, glasses, moustache, mask or no mask, etc.- Extreme Low-Light cameras see beyond human eyes.- Real-time alerts upon detection of no mask or mask removal. Contact Information IN Depth

Michael Mansouri

310-666-0793



www.indepthcam.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from IN Depth Camera