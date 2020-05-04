Press Releases Dreaming Big Publications Press Release

Receive press releases from Dreaming Big Publications: By Email RSS Feeds: Ernest From Earth by Luke Nielsen is now available from Dreaming Big Publications

Ernest From Earth is a children’s dystopian fantasy story that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies.

Sumrall, MS, May 04, 2020 --(

Ernest is a twelve-year-old boy growing up on Earth in the Twenty-Second Century, an Earth that exists free of poverty, bigotry, famine, or war. The citizens of Earth live in peace, traveling the cosmos as readily as they once navigated country highways; but Ernest is separated from his family on one such trip and finds himself on a planet eerily similar to Earth’s past, with the exception of its red- and blue-skinned inhabitants. Ernest befriends a red boy named Dat, and he is forced to live in a world of racial tension and division the likes of which he has never known. Ernest operates as both an observer and a participant in the struggles around him, all while facing the challenges of growing up. Ernest and his friend Dat face bullies and a sense of isolation. They learn of tragedy and friendship, and they are thrown into a powerful legal battle that continues to shape their understanding of existence and their places in it. Ernest’s experiences leave him torn between his desire to return to his family and his idyllic life and the kinship he has formed with his adopted family, especially as they struggle through a glaringly unjust world. Ultimately, Ernest begins to question what is really right, and if his own world is as perfect as it seems.



Ernest From Earth is available now from Amazon for $3.99 (e-book) or $13.99 (paperback). Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.



Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers—but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.



Amazon Link:

​https://www.amazon.com/Ernest-Earth-Luke-Nielsen-ebook/dp/B087NXXG2J/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3SA3GO077895J&dchild=1&keywords=ernest+from+earth+luke+nielsen&qid=1588116540&sprefix=Ernest+from+earth%2Caps%2C223&sr=8-1



Dreaming Big Publications:

http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/ Sumrall, MS, May 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About the Book:Ernest is a twelve-year-old boy growing up on Earth in the Twenty-Second Century, an Earth that exists free of poverty, bigotry, famine, or war. The citizens of Earth live in peace, traveling the cosmos as readily as they once navigated country highways; but Ernest is separated from his family on one such trip and finds himself on a planet eerily similar to Earth’s past, with the exception of its red- and blue-skinned inhabitants. Ernest befriends a red boy named Dat, and he is forced to live in a world of racial tension and division the likes of which he has never known. Ernest operates as both an observer and a participant in the struggles around him, all while facing the challenges of growing up. Ernest and his friend Dat face bullies and a sense of isolation. They learn of tragedy and friendship, and they are thrown into a powerful legal battle that continues to shape their understanding of existence and their places in it. Ernest’s experiences leave him torn between his desire to return to his family and his idyllic life and the kinship he has formed with his adopted family, especially as they struggle through a glaringly unjust world. Ultimately, Ernest begins to question what is really right, and if his own world is as perfect as it seems.Ernest From Earth is available now from Amazon for $3.99 (e-book) or $13.99 (paperback). Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers—but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.Amazon Link:​https://www.amazon.com/Ernest-Earth-Luke-Nielsen-ebook/dp/B087NXXG2J/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3SA3GO077895J&dchild=1&keywords=ernest+from+earth+luke+nielsen&qid=1588116540&sprefix=Ernest+from+earth%2Caps%2C223&sr=8-1Dreaming Big Publications:http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/ Contact Information Dreaming Big Publications

Kristi King-Morgan

(601) 394-8813



http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Dreaming Big Publications