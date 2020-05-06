Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases myGEKOgear Press Release

Receive press releases from myGEKOgear: By Email RSS Feeds: myGEKOgear Releases the Orbit 960 the 4K UHD Dash Cam with Driver Assist Features

Los Angeles, CA, May 06, 2020



Beyond reliable clarity, the Orbit 960 is empowered with the Sony Starvis sensor, rendering well-lit footage while the driving in low-light situations such as nighttime. No longer will users need to hassle with taking out the microSD card and having to insert it into their PC to transfer everything. Making this dash cam more user friendly, Wi-Fi is enabled so users will be able to view, download, and share their footage seamlessly using the myGEKOgear app. Additionally, GPS logging is another feature so drivers can track the routes they have driven. Users will have the ability to pinpoint their exact location and provide this evidence if they ever get into an accident.



Using a 2.7” LCD display, drivers can easily view and access their dash cam footage on the screen, or they have the option of livestreaming on their phone to playback the footage. A handful of driver assist features are pre-installed to practice safe driving habits while on the road. Using the driver fatigue warning, drivers can set a timer to remind them to take a break from driving after being on the road for hours. When drivers are driving at a high speed, it can be easy to slowly drift from your lane. A lane departure warning system is included, which will alert the driver they are drifting from their lane when they are driving over 40 mph. Additionally, a front collision warning system is included. So, when the driver gets too close to the car in front, it will automatically start beeping to let you know you shouldn’t get too close. While the Orbit 960 supports up to 512GB of space, myGEKOgear has included a free 16GB in the package, so drivers can immediately install and start recording their everyday drives.



Chloe Wong

1.844.972.7246



www.mygekogear.com/



