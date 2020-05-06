The Yoga Framework Training Book with No Pictures to be Released May 12

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Yoga Framework Press Release

Established NY/NJ Yoga Teacher and New Author Launches Yoga Framework, an Educational Framework to Reverse Engineer and Better Understand Body Movements

“The book actually has no pictures, which of course is not common for a yoga book. The text itself is so complete that pictures are simply not needed. Pictures leave too much open for interpretation; The written word is concise and can be challenged,” says author and established yoga teacher, Jeffrey Posner. “This book is meant for students and teachers who already have the basic knowledge of how to ‘pose’ so we dive into much more than what the pose should look like.”



Teachers can pair this textbook with philosophical materials to enhance or complete any yoga teacher training, virtual or in-person. Using the Yoga Framework course book, readers can understand all the systems of yoga, then apply those concepts to reverse engineer just about any facet of human movement and create their own "method" of Yoga.



The book focuses on the following areas:

- Reverse engineer poses, sequences, and movement patterns

- Organize, sequence and cue poses with ease

- Learn “mobility” techniques to use with yoga asana

- Jumping, hand and arm balancing explained

- Create a "style" or "method" of yoga fusion



To pre-order "Yoga Framework," visit: https://yogaframework.com/education/



About Yoga Framework

Developed by Jeffrey Posner, Yoga Framework is an educational framework applicable to all systems of yoga and physical culture, regardless of their lineage. The teacher training manual contains a carefully curated curriculum designed to complement 200-hour and 300-hour teacher training courses by providing a logical and quantifiable approach to asana, based on science. The concepts of Yoga Framework can be applied to reverse engineer just about any facet of human movement and can be used to create your own "method" of Yoga. For more information on Yoga Framework, please visit www.yogaframework.com.



About The S.K.I.L. Method

The S.K.I.L. (Sequenced Kinetic Isometric Loading) Method is a free e-book manual that was designed using Jeffrey Posner’s Yoga Framework course book. The program utilizes yoga with weights without excessive linear movements and uses loading principles to increase strength and maintain a healthy range of motion, the full movement potential of a joint’s articulations. The manual is appropriate for use at home studios, commercial locations, and events. To download the S.K.I.L. Method manual, please visit www.yogaframework.com/skil-method.



About Jeffrey Posner

