Axiomtek Launches Powerful, Feature-Rich 4K Video Wall Digital Signage Player with Four HDMI Ports for the Retail Space – DSP600-211

The high performance DSP600-211 has two DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots for up to 16GB of system memory. It offers one M.2 Key M 2280 for SATA storage and one M.2 Key M 2280 for NVMe storage. It is feature-rich with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two RS-232, two USB 3.1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one device management port, one Line-out, one SIM card slot and four antenna openings. The DSP600-211 also includes one power switch, one reset switch, one Clear EDID, one remote switch, one HDD LED and one VDC power input connector. For expandability, the 4K digital signage player has one M.2 Key E 2230 slot and one M.2 Key B for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or 4G LTE. It has an operating temperature range of 0°C to +45°C and offers 3 grms, 5~500Hz, random vibration. The DSP600-211 runs on Windows® 10 and Linux operating systems and is certified with CE and FCC Class A.



“The DSP600-211 is designed for advertising and information dissemination in retail areas. It offers flexible video wall configurations designed for applications such as restaurant menu boards and digital displays in shopping malls,” said Ruei Tong, a product manager of the Digital Signage Division at Axiomtek. “The DSP600-211 supports Axiomtek’s exclusive Intelligent Remote Device Management (RDM) software, which is specially designed for smart kiosk modules and digital signage players. It provides an highly efficient and cost-effective solution with comprehensive remote management capabilities.”



The DSP600-211 is now available. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- Powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 series

- Features two DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM for up to 16GB of system memory

- Feature-rich with four HDMI 2.0 with 4K resolution, two GbE LANs and four USBs

- Expandable with one M.2 Key E 2230 for Wi-Fi/BT

- Offers 2 M.2 Key M 2280 for storage

- Operating temperature range of 0°C to +45°C with AMD Ryzen Embedded quad-core V1605B and 0°C to +40°C with AMD Ryzen Embedded quad-core V1807B



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd., established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



