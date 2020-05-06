B.C. Clinical Counsellor Available to Shed Light on Mental Health and Community Issues Related to COVID-19 Outbreak

Press Releases Gentle Currents Therapy Press Release

Langley, B.C.-based Michael Dadson can offer insight on mental health implications, risks, community response, and talking to children.

Contact Registered Clinical Counsellor Michael Dadson today for information, advice, and insights on COVID-19 mental health implications, risks, community response, and talking to children. Langley, Canada, May 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- For reporters covering COVID-19, Dr. Michael Dadson, a B.C. registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director at Gentle Currents Therapy, is available to discuss issues associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This includes mental health implications; managing anxiety, trauma, depression, loss, or grief; understanding health risks, racism and xenophobia; social distancing and community responses to trauma; and talking to children about upsetting events in the news without risking their mental wellbeing.Michael Dadson has worked caring for people professionally for over 35 years, long before he was awarded an M.A. in Counselling Psychology from Trinity Western University, Langley. For over 20 years, Dadson has been certified as a Registered Clinical Counsellor with the British Columbia Association of Clinical Counsellors. Dadson has also worked as a level 3 childcare worker with the Ministry of Children and Families and Intensive Child Care Resources for over 30 years. Though now retired from this position, Dadson was ordained and served as a Chaplain for over 25 years.Dr. Michael Dadson, Ph.D.Langley, B.C.Title: Senior Clinical Director of Practice, Gentle Currents Therapy - Counselling and Neurofeedback TherapyContact: Jeanette DadsonWork: (778) 554-0174Cell: (604) 868-0942Bio: www.michaeldadson.comEmail: info@gentlecurrentstherapy.comWebsite: gentlecurrentstherapy.comExpertise:Specializing in trauma, anxiety, and depression, Michael Dadson, Ph.D., is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy, a Langley, B.C.-based counselling clinic. With expertise in trauma, stress, anxiety, and discrimination, Dadson can discuss the mental health impacts of anxiety around the coronavirus and social isolation issues, and how to address issues related to helping children deal with traumatic events.Michael Dadson has provided clinical treatment to individuals with a range of diagnoses, specializing in trauma and PTSD, anxiety and depression, male psychology, and relationship counselling for adults, adolescents, and children.Michael Dadson and his wife, Jeanette Dadson, have also been assisting children with special needs and their families for over 30 years. As a Level III (3) therapeutic foster parent, Michael Dadson has worked with special needs foster children, and has been contracted through Intensive Child Care Resources Vancouver (ICCR). Additionally, as a therapeutic foster parent, Dadson has lived and worked with Caucasian, Afghanistani, and First Nations children who have ADHD, Asperger’s Syndrome, FASD, major brain injuries and strokes.Contact Registered Clinical Counsellor Michael Dadson today for information, advice, and insights on COVID-19 mental health implications, risks, community response, and talking to children. Contact Information Gentle Currents Therapy

Jeanette Dadson

(778) 554-0174



https://gentlecurrentstherapy.com



