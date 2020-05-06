Press Releases My KETO Lifestyle™ Press Release

Receive press releases from My KETO Lifestyle™: By Email RSS Feeds: My KETO Lifestyle™ Releases 7 Health Benefits of Low-Carb and Ketogenic Diets

Newport Beach, CA, May 06, 2020 --(



The KETO/Low-Carb way of living and dieting is proven to deliver results on several fronts. These diets can improve cholesterol, lower blood pressure and balance blood sugar. They can also curb your appetite, assist weight loss and prevent or even reverse pre-diabetes/diabetes. (Type 2)



They have compiled a list of 7 Benefits of a Low Carb/Ketogenic lifestyle.



1. Weight Loss: Research indicates that above average weight loss can occur when people adopt a low carb/keto diet. Weight loss will vary depending on total caloric intake, physical activity and how low each person can restrict their carb consumption. If multiple tactics are observed such as cutting calories, reducing carbohydrates, increasing exercise and eating the right foods they can expect multiple benefits just beginning with weight loss.

2. Reduced Appetite: A low carb/keto diet often results in a reduction in overall appetite.

3. Lower and Balanced Blood Sugar: High sugar, high carb lifestyles can make weight loss almost impossible. When the body has all the fuel it can handle in the form of sugar and other carbohydrates, the possibility of burning fat for fuel is virtually non-existent. A low carb/keto diet delivers the obvious (weight loss) but also promotes more even blood sugar levels.

4. Low Blood Pressure: High blood pressure is one of risk factors for heart disease and stroke. Lowering and keeping blood pressure low is a very important part of lowering risks. The low carb/keto lifestyle can help keep blood pressure under control.

5. Cholesterol: Carbohydrate restriction has been shown to increase blood levels of HDL-cholesterol.

6. Insulin Resistance: Reducing carbohydrates significantly lowers insulin resistance compared to a simple low-fat diet.

7. Improved Skin Complexion: A low-carb lifestyle could benefit overall complexion. Cut carbs, and make room for healthy fats, and a person's skin is the winner.



There are many products and programs that can help people journey towards weight loss and better health. Any program or product should provide help in the 7 areas outlined in this article. Newport Beach, CA, May 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- My KETO Lifestyle™ has launched a new website and has posted an informative press release titled "7 Health Benefits Of Low-Carb And Ketogenic Diets."The KETO/Low-Carb way of living and dieting is proven to deliver results on several fronts. These diets can improve cholesterol, lower blood pressure and balance blood sugar. They can also curb your appetite, assist weight loss and prevent or even reverse pre-diabetes/diabetes. (Type 2)They have compiled a list of 7 Benefits of a Low Carb/Ketogenic lifestyle.1. Weight Loss: Research indicates that above average weight loss can occur when people adopt a low carb/keto diet. Weight loss will vary depending on total caloric intake, physical activity and how low each person can restrict their carb consumption. If multiple tactics are observed such as cutting calories, reducing carbohydrates, increasing exercise and eating the right foods they can expect multiple benefits just beginning with weight loss.2. Reduced Appetite: A low carb/keto diet often results in a reduction in overall appetite.3. Lower and Balanced Blood Sugar: High sugar, high carb lifestyles can make weight loss almost impossible. When the body has all the fuel it can handle in the form of sugar and other carbohydrates, the possibility of burning fat for fuel is virtually non-existent. A low carb/keto diet delivers the obvious (weight loss) but also promotes more even blood sugar levels.4. Low Blood Pressure: High blood pressure is one of risk factors for heart disease and stroke. Lowering and keeping blood pressure low is a very important part of lowering risks. The low carb/keto lifestyle can help keep blood pressure under control.5. Cholesterol: Carbohydrate restriction has been shown to increase blood levels of HDL-cholesterol.6. Insulin Resistance: Reducing carbohydrates significantly lowers insulin resistance compared to a simple low-fat diet.7. Improved Skin Complexion: A low-carb lifestyle could benefit overall complexion. Cut carbs, and make room for healthy fats, and a person's skin is the winner.There are many products and programs that can help people journey towards weight loss and better health. Any program or product should provide help in the 7 areas outlined in this article. Contact Information My KETO Lifestyle™

Jim Neace

714-454-4655



myketolifestyle.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from My KETO Lifestyle™