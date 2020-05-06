Spatial Wave, Inc. Announces the Release of Field Mapplet 10

Press Releases Spatial Wave Press Release

Spatial Wave's GIS-enabled and mobile-based workflow and asset management solution for utility-based organization rolls out milestone features in its latest release.

Laguna Hills, CA, May 06, 2020 --(



“This release of Field Mapplet was all about our clients and end-users,” says Spatial Wave’s Principal-In-Charge, Dr. Ali Diba. “We have listened closely to their concerns and requests and have done our best to incorporate these enhancements and fixes into Version 10.”



Field Mapplet offers a comprehensive second-generation solution for managing all organizational assets in an ESRI geodatabase. The new release makes it easier to share the updated GIS data with the field crews as new data is generated or updated by the GIS team.



Version 10 is available for MS Windows devices now and for iOS devices as a native application by early June 2020. Candidates for upgrades to FM10 are all current users, with a particular emphasis on clients with expansive areas that need frequent updates.



Field Mapplet is one facet of Spatial Wave’s MAMS (Mobile Asset Management Systems) suite. It is made to interface with its sister applications Mapplet and MapLibrary, for a robust, scalable, and comprehensive mobile workflow management solution that increases the efficiency and productivity of enterprise-level utility organizations.



Sara Ferrer

949-540-6400



spatialwave.com



