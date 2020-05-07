Ohanaware's HDRtist NX 2 Now Available from the Mac App Store

Ohanaware Co., Ltd. announce the immediate release of HDRtist NX 2.2 via Apple's Mac App Store. The latest release of their flagship High Dynamic Range Imaging software product can now be downloaded and purchased from within Apple's Mac App Store. This includes the additions made to version 2.2, adding 26 improvements and 20 fixes/workarounds. HDRtist NX 2 is the fourth major revision of their HDR software, covering 10 years.

Hengchun, Taiwan, May 07, 2020 --(



Major features of HDRtist NX 2

- 90+ options for adjusting tonality, color & detail.

- Local adjustments to improve, fix or style areas of an image.

- Two comparison modes, Split-View & Side-By-Side.

- Crop by ratio, size or freeform. Save custom ratios & sizes.

- Meta Data Editing, set artist name, copyright, contact info.



Capture your way

- Incredible level of detail recovery from RAW images.

- Create HDR images from multiple JPGs or RAWs.

- Tripod not required; with alignment software.

- Can make impressive images from just a single JPEG.



40 1-Click Styles

- 1-Click Styles are a great way to get started with HDR.

- 3 Different style sizes, and ability to mark your favorites.

- Define your "Style" by creating custom 1-Click Styles.

- Find inspiration for your image with the included styles.



25+ extra filters

- Local adjustments to improve, fix or style areas of an image.

- Use our localized defocus extra, to create a sense of depth.

- White Balance enables localized color corrections.

- Black & White (4 modes), brings out texture & shapes.

- Localized Contrast; to enhance detail in certain areas.



Compatibility

- macOS 10.11 El Capitan, 10.12 Sierra, 10.13 High Sierra, 10.14 Mojave & 10.15 Catalina.

- 16GB of RAM.

- 50MB of disk space.

- Graphics card with 1 GB of VRAM.



Pricing and Availability

HDRtist NX 2.2 is available right now from the Apple Mac App Store. HDRtist NX offers a Free no-obligation 30 day trail. The RRP is $29.99 (USD) per year. For a limited time, Ohanaware are running a time-limited promotion whereby this new version is available for only $19.99 (USD) per year.



http://www.machdr.com Hengchun, Taiwan, May 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ohanaware Co., Ltd. are very proud to announce the latest release of HDRtist NX2.2 is now available for download and purchase via Apple's Mac App Store. Version 2.2 includes 26 improvements & 20 fixes/workarounds. Improving the user experience & capabilities of the product, while cracking down on issues. HDRtist NX2 is the fourth major revision of their HDR software, covering 10 years, allowing for a significantly improved engine, modern interface, and extendable functionality.Major features of HDRtist NX 2- 90+ options for adjusting tonality, color & detail.- Local adjustments to improve, fix or style areas of an image.- Two comparison modes, Split-View & Side-By-Side.- Crop by ratio, size or freeform. Save custom ratios & sizes.- Meta Data Editing, set artist name, copyright, contact info.Capture your way- Incredible level of detail recovery from RAW images.- Create HDR images from multiple JPGs or RAWs.- Tripod not required; with alignment software.- Can make impressive images from just a single JPEG.40 1-Click Styles- 1-Click Styles are a great way to get started with HDR.- 3 Different style sizes, and ability to mark your favorites.- Define your "Style" by creating custom 1-Click Styles.- Find inspiration for your image with the included styles.25+ extra filters- Local adjustments to improve, fix or style areas of an image.- Use our localized defocus extra, to create a sense of depth.- White Balance enables localized color corrections.- Black & White (4 modes), brings out texture & shapes.- Localized Contrast; to enhance detail in certain areas.Compatibility- macOS 10.11 El Capitan, 10.12 Sierra, 10.13 High Sierra, 10.14 Mojave & 10.15 Catalina.- 16GB of RAM.- 50MB of disk space.- Graphics card with 1 GB of VRAM.Pricing and AvailabilityHDRtist NX 2.2 is available right now from the Apple Mac App Store. HDRtist NX offers a Free no-obligation 30 day trail. The RRP is $29.99 (USD) per year. For a limited time, Ohanaware are running a time-limited promotion whereby this new version is available for only $19.99 (USD) per year.http://www.machdr.com