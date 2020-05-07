Press Releases Uncommon Grammar Press Release

Receive press releases from Uncommon Grammar: By Email RSS Feeds: Free Kid Astronomy Children's eBook Download & Read-Aloud for Children's Book Week 2020 by Author & Illustrator Carmen Gloria Pérez

Your kids can learn a bit about space and astronomy with a Free eBook download of “The Moon Show” with an online Read-Aloud, this week for Children’s Book Week 2020! Read. Dream. Share.#BookWeek2020AtHome

Hollywood, CA, May 07, 2020 --(



Carmen, coming from a poor, underprivileged background, is making her most recent book in the Kid Astronomy series, The Moon Show, free this Children’s Book Week, from May 5-7, 2020 on Amazon. She believes all children should have access to books, no matter their circumstances, and hopes to bring some fun, light and positivity with her books as well. Carmen created a free read-aloud on YouTube so kids can easily read along.



Children’s Book Week originated in the belief that children’s books and literacy are life-changers. The 2020 slogan is Read. Dream. Share. With the current lockdown, Children’s Book Week is now a re-imagined Spring celebration for readers across the countries to celebrate at home and connect online with #BookWeek2020atHome



The very first book in the series, Thank You Mercury! was included in the Summer of Space program at the Space Science Institute and went on to be included in the “Best Space Books of 2019” list by Book Authority. All three books in the series are available in both English and Spanish.



Free book Read-Aloud at https://youtu.be/13KeMSBxrrE

Free book on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YN2KX2B



#MayThe4thBeWithYou Hollywood, CA, May 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- When children’s book author and illustrator Carmen Gloria Pérez is not writing, reading, painting or acting, she is sharing her Kid Astronomy book series globally, as she hopes to inspire kids to become interested in art and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math), in particular space studies, not only because of her love of space, but also because STEM jobs are growing at a faster pace than non-STEM jobs. According to the World Economic Forum, 65 percent of children will end up working in jobs that don’t even exist yet.Carmen, coming from a poor, underprivileged background, is making her most recent book in the Kid Astronomy series, The Moon Show, free this Children’s Book Week, from May 5-7, 2020 on Amazon. She believes all children should have access to books, no matter their circumstances, and hopes to bring some fun, light and positivity with her books as well. Carmen created a free read-aloud on YouTube so kids can easily read along.Children’s Book Week originated in the belief that children’s books and literacy are life-changers. The 2020 slogan is Read. Dream. Share. With the current lockdown, Children’s Book Week is now a re-imagined Spring celebration for readers across the countries to celebrate at home and connect online with #BookWeek2020atHomeThe very first book in the series, Thank You Mercury! was included in the Summer of Space program at the Space Science Institute and went on to be included in the “Best Space Books of 2019” list by Book Authority. All three books in the series are available in both English and Spanish.Free book Read-Aloud at https://youtu.be/13KeMSBxrrEFree book on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YN2KX2B#MayThe4thBeWithYou Contact Information Uncommon Grammar

Carmen Gloria

+47 48495060



https://carmengloriaperez.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Uncommon Grammar