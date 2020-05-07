Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Block Armour Press Release

Receive press releases from Block Armour: By Email RSS Feeds: Block Armour’s Zero Trust-Based Secure Remote Access Solution Helps Organizations During the COVID-19 Crisis

The solution allows enterprises to quickly provide secure and compliant remote access to on-premise and cloud-based applications for teams working from home.

Mumbai, India, May 07, 2020 --(



Powered by Block Armour’s award-winning Secure Shield architecture, the solution is based on Zero Trust security, includes 2-factor authentication, and is easy to implement remotely with minimal changes required to the existing IT environment. It enables secure access to user desktops/applications within the corporate LAN from authenticated and authorized remote user devices, with no impact on operational performance. The solution is also recommended by the by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Govt. of India and the Data Security Council of India.

To help businesses effectively tide over the crisis, Block Armour has waived off the cost of its Secure Shield base controller and gateway. The solution has been successfully deployed for multiple customers through the crisis.



A customer from the BPO sector, which processes Payroll information of large global companies stated, “Block Armour deployed their product remotely and helped us to set up the whole process for enabling us to work from home in a secure manner within a short span of time. We highly appreciate their team for helping us and extending their support almost on a 24/7 basis for the first few days.”



“The unprecedented responses by governments, including complete lockdowns to control the transmission of the COVID-19 virus have resulted in widespread disruption to businesses,” remarked Narayan Neelakantan, Co-founder and CEO of Block Armour. “Our team is stepping up to help organizations connect remotely with their IT systems and get back in business, without compromising on security and productivity.”



The company is offering a free trial of its next-gen Zero Trust security solution for a limited period of time. Interested organizations can sign up to request for a trial at GoZeroTrust.com.



About Block Armour

Block Armour is a Mumbai and Singapore based venture focused on harnessing the potential of emerging technologies to counter growing Cybersecurity challenges in bold new ways. The startup was accelerated by Airbus via its BizLab program and has been recently featured among the Top 20 Cybersecurity ventures worldwide.



For more information, please visit: https://www.blockarmour.com.



Press and Media Contact

Aiswarya Gopan

aiswaryag@blockarmour.com Mumbai, India, May 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- India and Singapore-based start-up Block Armour today announced that its next-generation Zero Trust security solution is empowering organizations to enable safe and compliant remote access to IT systems for employees working from home during the COVID-19 crisis. With offices closed amid lockdowns due to the debilitating coronavirus pandemic, businesses have found themselves suddenly plunged into an exceptionally challenging situation and largely uncharted territory when it comes to security. To navigate the crisis, Block Armour’s enterprise-grade solution is helping institutions quickly enable teams of remote employees without sacrificing security or productivity as well as provide secured remote access to IT administrators and external vendors to manage systems.Powered by Block Armour’s award-winning Secure Shield architecture, the solution is based on Zero Trust security, includes 2-factor authentication, and is easy to implement remotely with minimal changes required to the existing IT environment. It enables secure access to user desktops/applications within the corporate LAN from authenticated and authorized remote user devices, with no impact on operational performance. The solution is also recommended by the by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Govt. of India and the Data Security Council of India.To help businesses effectively tide over the crisis, Block Armour has waived off the cost of its Secure Shield base controller and gateway. The solution has been successfully deployed for multiple customers through the crisis.A customer from the BPO sector, which processes Payroll information of large global companies stated, “Block Armour deployed their product remotely and helped us to set up the whole process for enabling us to work from home in a secure manner within a short span of time. We highly appreciate their team for helping us and extending their support almost on a 24/7 basis for the first few days.”“The unprecedented responses by governments, including complete lockdowns to control the transmission of the COVID-19 virus have resulted in widespread disruption to businesses,” remarked Narayan Neelakantan, Co-founder and CEO of Block Armour. “Our team is stepping up to help organizations connect remotely with their IT systems and get back in business, without compromising on security and productivity.”The company is offering a free trial of its next-gen Zero Trust security solution for a limited period of time. Interested organizations can sign up to request for a trial at GoZeroTrust.com.About Block ArmourBlock Armour is a Mumbai and Singapore based venture focused on harnessing the potential of emerging technologies to counter growing Cybersecurity challenges in bold new ways. The startup was accelerated by Airbus via its BizLab program and has been recently featured among the Top 20 Cybersecurity ventures worldwide.For more information, please visit: https://www.blockarmour.com.Press and Media ContactAiswarya Gopanaiswaryag@blockarmour.com Contact Information Block Armour

Aiswarya Gopan

918095818



www.blockarmour.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Block Armour Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend