StayinFront TouchCG – Consumer Goods Mobile Application

StayinFront has announced that it is partnering with MCA (Merchandising Consultants Associates), a leading sales, merchandising and data collection company headquartered in Woodbridge, ON, Canada. StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile retail execution, POS data analytics and digital image recognition solutions for the Consumer Goods industry.

Fairfield, NJ, May 07, 2020



The partnership will enable MCA to extend its CPG retail execution offerings with StayinFront 20:20 RDI’s actionable POS alerts and StayinFront Digital’s image recognition solutions. “StayinFront 20:20 RDI will enable us to more rapidly identify and value in-store execution issues, optimize our field resources to take action and, ultimately, measure and demonstrate the ROI of the overall field sales investment,” said Jean Daniel Bouchard, President & Chief Operating Officer, MCA. “Partnering with StayinFront will enable MCA to enhance the value we provide to our CPG customers and the return on their retail execution investments.”



“We are impressed with MCA’s CPG industry coverage and professionalism,” said Jeremy de Silva, Managing Director, StayinFront Canada. “This partnership is an ideal combination of each company’s strengths and will ensure we can provide our CPG manufacturer customers with superior retail execution outcomes.”



About Merchandising Consultants Associates

MCA (Merchandising Consultants Associates) is a leading North American Merchandising Company celebrating 30 years in business, servicing Retailers and Consumer Goods companies across North America. MCA offers Sales, Merchandising, Price Audits, Retails Audits, Data Collection services and much more. MCA provides thousands of professional retail and sales specialists covering all regions in North America; including Canada’s Territories, Labrador and in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. For more details about MCA, visit www.mca.ca.



About StayinFront

Crystal Ozsoy

+1 (973) 461-4800 x3390





