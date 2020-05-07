Integrated Investment Research Announce New Phone App

Press Releases Integrated Investment Research Press Release

Tokyo, Japan, May 07, 2020 --(



Micheal Turner Director of Marketing at Integrated Investment Research will spearhead the development of the app and he has the following to say. "Right now the app is in research and development stage. Integrated Investment Research have already brainstormed all the features we would like the app to include such as live trading of Stocks, Futures, Derivatives, Crypto, etc. But we are also looking at teaming up with a banking facility to provide clients with an ATM card that they can directly withdraw money straight from their trading account meaning they do not have to transfer money back to their own bank account."



Tokyo, Japan, May 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Integrated Investment Research announced today that they are working on a new phone app which allows their clients to facilitate live trades from any hand held device.

Michael Turner

03-5847-3520



https://integratedinvestmentresearch.com/



