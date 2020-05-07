Kloeckler-Thornton Joins RCM Leaders Forum Advisory Board

Press Releases RCM Leaders Forum Press Release

Partnering with UT leaders, Kelly’s responsibilities include development and execution of an optimal revenue cycle operation centered on the patient experience. Kelly began her career as the Director of Managed Care at a 237-bed hospital. She joined Healthlink/IBM in 1996. She served as a revenue cycle consultant focused on revenue cycle optimization and Epic implementations until 2012 when she joined UT Southwestern. Kelly oversees patient access as well as the facility and professional billing operations.



“In this time where many healthcare systems are seeing unprecedented lows in revenue, Kelly has been a voice of solution-oriented reason and a true leader for RCM,” says Ben Reigle. “She will be an incredible resource as we move forward with establishing a community for the best leaders in revenue cycle management.”



