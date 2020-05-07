Press Releases Platinum Educational Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Platinum Educational Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Platinum Educational Group Continues to Support Health Professional Students

Online Testing, Scheduling, and Competency Tracking Industry Leader to Continue Supporting Health Professional Students via Scholarships for EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health Students in 2020.

Grand Rapids, MI, May 07, 2020 --(



Platinum’s goal is to provide students entering the EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health fields with assistance in funding his or her education. Platinum Educational Group CEO, Jason Jensen, states “Our annual scholarship program is something we get excited about at Platinum. It is an extensive process determining the awardees, but in the end, we feel like we have made a difference.”



There are three scholarships offered and are one-time awards. Potential candidates interested in applying need to fit the criteria below and have all paperwork submitted by Jun 1st, 2020. All scholarships will be decided by a panel of community advocates and awardees will be announced on June 15th, 2020. Each Scholarship award is for $1000 and will be given directly to the awardee’s institution.



Guidelines to be eligible for the 2020 scholarship offerings:



• Applicant must be enrolled in an EMS, Nursing, or Allied Health Program at the time of awarding

• Letter of Recommendation form (form provided in application packet)

• A brief essay (500 words maximum)



“We feel honored to have helped deserving students over the years with the funding of their education,” says Platinum’s Director of Marketing, Jeremy Johnson. He also adds, “We look forward to many more years of financial assistance and goodwill.”



For full details and to apply for the Platinum Educational Group Scholarships Program go to www.platinum.com/scholarships. Grand Rapids, MI, May 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Platinum Educational Group, the Testing, Scheduling, and Skills Tracking Experts, understands the struggles and obstacles that are presented to students obtaining higher education in the healthcare industries. In 2015, Platinum Educational Group launched its inaugural scholarship program geared at EMS students. In 2016, the company expanded its product line to include the Nursing and Allied Health fields. It seemed only fitting to expand its scholarship program to include the hardworking and dedicated student in those fields as well. Platinum is proud to continue offering $1000 scholarships in each of those industries in 2020.Platinum’s goal is to provide students entering the EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health fields with assistance in funding his or her education. Platinum Educational Group CEO, Jason Jensen, states “Our annual scholarship program is something we get excited about at Platinum. It is an extensive process determining the awardees, but in the end, we feel like we have made a difference.”There are three scholarships offered and are one-time awards. Potential candidates interested in applying need to fit the criteria below and have all paperwork submitted by Jun 1st, 2020. All scholarships will be decided by a panel of community advocates and awardees will be announced on June 15th, 2020. Each Scholarship award is for $1000 and will be given directly to the awardee’s institution.Guidelines to be eligible for the 2020 scholarship offerings:• Applicant must be enrolled in an EMS, Nursing, or Allied Health Program at the time of awarding• Letter of Recommendation form (form provided in application packet)• A brief essay (500 words maximum)“We feel honored to have helped deserving students over the years with the funding of their education,” says Platinum’s Director of Marketing, Jeremy Johnson. He also adds, “We look forward to many more years of financial assistance and goodwill.”For full details and to apply for the Platinum Educational Group Scholarships Program go to www.platinum.com/scholarships. Contact Information Platinum Educational Group

Jeremy Johnson

616-818-7877



www.platinumed.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Platinum Educational Group