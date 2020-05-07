Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Joins Cynamics in a Partnership to Deliver Network Visibility and Protection as a Managed Service

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Press Release

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. and Cynamics partner together to protect mission critical networks by combing with best-of-breed technology and world-class managed security services.

Stealth Group, a full-service managed cybersecurity provider, integrator and audit company, is combining their innovative and customized managed cybersecurity services with Cynamics’ purpose-built network monitoring and threat prediction technology.



No longer will organizations have to compromise between coverage and costs when they combine Stealth Group’s SOC and Incident Response services with Cynamics’ technology that can identify threats and predict attacks before they happen.



“We are excited about the partnership with Cynamics,” states Dasha Deckwerth, President and Founder of Stealth Group. “Together we will be even stronger providing our clients an unprecedented and quick service to identify, manage and respond to potential threats before they happen. With their cutting-edge technology and our world-class SOC and Incident Response Service, this will make a huge difference for our client with Mission Critical Networks when it comes to security and network management and visibility.”



Cynamics’ technology enables radical visibility, continuous monitoring and protection of today’s smart networks while using dynamic traffic sampling. This allows for IT and security teams to easily diagnose and optimize network performance issues and discover vulnerabilities, backdoors and blind spots. This enhances an organization’s ability to detect threats, optimize network resources and solve performance issues.



"Cynamics is breaking new boundaries in our approach to implementing AI and machine learning technology into cybersecurity. Our team brings deep knowledge and expertise in network security and analysis, which has proven extremely valuable for our current customers, and will be even more valuable for future customers as we continue to evolve our solutions," said Eyal Elyashiv, CEO of Cynamics. "Partnering with a great company like Stealth Group aligns with our core strategy on many fronts, and can help provide our mutual customers with greater protection against the constantly-shifting cyber threat landscape.”



Stealth Group and Cynamics aim to help City, Public Safety and Critical Infrastructure organizations not only understand what’s taking place across their network, but have a proactive managed service provider available to quickly respond and remediate issues as they arise.



About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.



Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.



Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 company with HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list for 2019 and 2020.



