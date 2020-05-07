Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Carrington Entertainment Press Release

Lynette Carrington Named as Associate Board Member for the Chandler International Film Festival

Lynette Carrington is a media and entertainment publicist veteran. She has been named to the board of directors for the Chandler International Film Festival and has also been selected as the head of the festival's film screening and judging committee.

Chandler, AZ, May 07, 2020 --(



New associate board member Lynette Carrington brings a wealth of experience to the film festival. She has worked in the industry as a producer, movie unit and entertainment publicist, casting director and a location scout. Additionally, she has been a working member of local, national and global media since 2005.



"Lynette Carrington has been a valuable friend to the Chandler International Film Festival since its first year," said founder and president of the Chandler International Film Festival, Mitesh Patel. "We are excited to be able to officially bring her onto our board and continue to grow our festival in meaningful ways with her assistance."



Lynette Carrington said, “I love what Mitesh Patel and the board of the Chandler International Film Festival have created in Chandler and I have seen first-hand how the event successfully attracts talented filmmakers and industry decision makers from around the globe. The festival’s mission of diversity and inclusion in film is admirable, and I am honored that they have asked me to join them in an official capacity.”



“I am excited to help bring some well-known celebrities to Chandler to take part in the festival, participate in panel discussions and to meet film fans from around the state,” Carrington said. “I am also looking forward to seeing some wonderful film submissions for the upcoming festival in 2021.



The Chandler International Film Festival (CIFF) began in 2016 with a simple idea to share international films in a local setting. CIFF is proudly located in Chandler, Arizona and is one of the fastest-growing film festivals in Arizona. It is dedicated to uniting the community through film - whether someone is a filmmaker or a casual viewer. The festival has enjoyed robust support from Chandler Mayor, Kevin Hartke and the Chandler City Council.



CIFF will be showcasing more than 150 films submitted from all over the world spanning six continents and 35 countries. Independent filmmakers from various countries assemble in Chandler annually to showcase their films and provide valuable insight into their craft.



About The Chandler International Film Festival

The Chandler International Film Festival is a diverse and pioneering festival and the premier film festival in Arizona. The nonprofit film festival has grown into a celebrated filmmakers’ event, with a focus on women, POC and international directors. The fifth annual festival takes place January 21-24, 2021 in Chandler, Arizona and includes plans to screen more than 150 films in a wide variety of categories. Additionally, there will be an opening night ceremony, educational filmmaking workshops, discussion panels, celebrity appearances, a film market and expo and a closing night awards ceremony. ChandlerFilmFestival.com



Lynette Carrington

602-717-0806





