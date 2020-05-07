Congressional Candidate Denounces Racist Discourse & Politically Negligent Media

Press Releases Brandon Hood For Indiana Press Release

The campaign of Ninth District Congressional Primary candidate Brandon Hood (D) announced today that it will not grant interviews to media outlets that provide free platforms for racially divisive political discourse. Here’s a quick chronology of what led Mr. Hood and campaign manager Glitz Litzenberg to make this pivotal decision.

Recently, a well-known and respected local organization granted an interview to this candidate, thus lending public credence to his racist views and tacitly condoning them. In the meantime, this organization had scheduled an interview with Mr. Hood. After long reflection, the campaign decided to cancel the interview and announce that it would not grant interviews to any media outlets that engaged in a similar practice.



"As a campaign, what we do and don’t do has a rippling effect on our city’s politics and the well-being of the community at large," Mr. Hood said. "No principled candidate can knowingly cosign a practice that effectively undermines its foundational promises or appear to endorse a discourse of exclusion and hate in any way. And while we want our ideas to gain as much exposure as possible, we will not pursue this exposure at the expense of our moral commitments or in a way that makes our constituents feel unsafe."



Litzenberg echoed these sentiments. "We knew that there was a risk involved in turning down an opportunity to have our ideas heard in a setting that was bound to attract a great deal of attention," he said. "But in the end, the calculus we performed was an ethical one and had nothing to do with politics writ small. Since its inception, our campaign has been about reform that digs down into the root of how we form and execute public policy. Our goal is to transform the rhetoric that surrounds things like race, gender, and sexual orientation, especially as it plays out in our political discourse. To grant an interview to an organization that has given racist discourse a free and uncritical platform would be a betrayal of everything we collectively stand for, as well as a gesture of deep disrespect to the very people we have vowed to represent."



Glitz Litzenberg

812-345-5029



hood2020.com

Campaign Manager



