Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy

Virtual Music Lessons at Allegro Music Academy


Sarasota, FL, May 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Allegro Music Academy is celebrating its 25th Anniversary. Allegro is proud to provide all students, regardless of age or level, the skills to enjoy music for a lifetime. Allegro has given over 100 music recitals and concerts to the Sarasota community and will continue to do so. Allegro wants to encourage everyone to discover the world of music.

During this time of the coronavirus, Allegro Music Academy understands the importance of social distancing. Allegro decided for the safety of the teachers, staff and students to do online lessons. These virtual music lessons teaches kids how to play an instrument. The lessons will also to them how to create and produce their own music. Allegro is making the most of this unusual situation. Kids can learn the piano, violin, guitar, saxophone, flute, clarinet and voice on the visual music lesson.
Allegro Music, Dnace and Eituqette Academy
Margaret Goreshnik
941-358-8511
Contact
allegromusicacademy.com

