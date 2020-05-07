Blume TV Partners with RightsTrade to Expand Global Content

Press Releases Blume Media Group Press Release

Fast growing free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service partners with largest online film rights marketplace.

Los Angeles, CA, May 07, 2020 --(



This agreement offers greater visibility and international exposure to Blume TV's growing library of movies, documentaries, and limited series. "RightsTrade's international offerings comprised of prime time original series, are a perfect fit for our growing global audience, and we are excited to add more titles from their outstanding catalog," said Chief Product Officer, Gavin Atkins.



RightsTrade's catalog of content, at this pivotal period of global growth, consists of leading television series, along with thought-provoking factual programs and miniseries with a global appeal. Atkins added that, "their addition along with other prominent Spanish language content providers reinforce our content globalization strategy and our positioning as an emerging option for a growing international streaming audience." RightsTrade will enable Blume TV to offer more original productions, TV reports, large international formats, documentaries, series and comedy to it's platform. "We are continually committed to making our culturally impactful content available to a wide global audience, featuring quality content from amazing distributors and content creators we'll connect with primarily through RightsTrade," Atkins continued.



Blume TV's Chief Content Officer Brittany Wright said, "We are very excited to welcome RightsTrade as our latest esteemed partner into our content acquisition efforts." With RightsTrade, Blume TV will be able to offer more original content to the digitally-savvy youth population in the U.S and across the globe. By expanding our content library, Blume TV will gain access to new audiences and advertisers and grow its audience exponentially throughout the year.



Blume TV is now available on Roku and Amazon Fire and later this month will be available on Android, and iOS mobile devices, and soon on Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Consumers can also watch Blume content on the web at https://blume.tv



About Blume



Jessica Lambert

310-853-8700



https://blumemediagroup.com



