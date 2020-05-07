Duncan Wardle, Former Head of Innovation & Creativity to be Featured at Impact Speaking Summit 2020 – A Virtual Interview Series Featuring 21 International Speakers

"Diversity is innovation. If somebody looks different from you, they think differently from you. And if they think differently from you, they can help you think differently." Duncan Wardle speaks on how to thrive in the age of artificial intelligence. Creativity is the ability to have an idea - we can all do that. And innovation is the ability to get it done.

Learn from Duncan Wardle and 20+ experts how to deliver an impactful message at Impact Speaking Summit 2020. Impact Speaking Summit is a free virtual event showcasing international speakers and consultants focusing on their path to success. During their interview segment, they will be sharing powerful tips and strategies on how they effectively transform mindsets to inspire & equip aspiring speakers.



Impact Speaking Summit 2020 is fast approaching. To learn more info about this virtual summit and register to enjoy the welcoming benefits, please visit here:



bit.ly/ImpactSpeakingSummit. Register today.



Meet your host: doc.PEACE is a Pharmacist, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, Speaking Strategist and best-selling author. doc.PEACE is the second daughter of three born to Nigerian immigrants who moved here to America seeking vast opportunities. She is a doctor of Pharmacy by trade and a spoken word poet at heart. doc.PEACE seeks to encourage others to pursue their passions and embrace their true naturality. As a Transformational Speaker her mission is to spread positivity, light and love through rhythmic poetry. As a Speaking Strategist, doc.PEACE teaches aspiring speakers how to story-craft and proven methods to share their message on a platform.



