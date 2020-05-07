Scottsdale Philharmonic Postpones May 17 Live Concert

Press Releases Scottsdale Philharmonic Press Release

The orchestra and its new Youth Orchestra members are practicing at home for the next season.

Scottdsdale, AZ, May 07, 2020 --(



“We have not yet set a new date for the concert but encourage our classical music lovers to check our website for updates,” says Joy Partridge, co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “Our website, www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com, also has a link to a recording of a past concert where we presented Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.



“The Scottsdale Philharmonic is so grateful for our patrons,” says Partridge. “We look forward to playing live again for everyone as soon as possible.”



Youth Orchestra



Last spring, the Scottsdale Philharmonic expanded its mission with the creation of the Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (SPYO). Dr. Daniel Atwood was selected to direct the SPYO and also serves as principal horn of the Scottsdale Philharmonic.



“We held auditions last spring and have more than 20 youth string players who performed two free concerts in the fall and spring,” says Atwood. “Since we can’t be together to practice in person right now, each member is making an audio clip at home and sending them to me to blend together. We plan to offer these recordings to our supporters soon.



“Students in grades 7 to 12 who are interested in joining us will have a chance to submit an audition tape this summer for our next season,” Dr. Atwood adds. He started his career in music by joining his school’s band in fourth grade. Along with directing the SPYO, and playing principal horn in the Scottsdale Philharmonic, Dr. Atwood teaches K-2 music at Archway Classical Academy Veritas (ACAV) where he also directs the ACAV String Club. He earned his D.M.A in horn performance from James Madison University, his M.M from Florida State University and his B.M. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dr. Atwood moved to the Phoenix area two years ago.



About the Scottsdale Philharmonic

Contact Information Scottsdale Philharmonic
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com

Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com



