Greg Gontier, the Rising French American Singer-Songwriter Teen from California, Releases His New EP Including a Quarantine Song and a New Hit "California Sun"

4 originals produced by Greg during the shelter-in-place.



After shooting his first music video in Santa Cruz for his single "Shine" in 2018, he is Santa Cruz again with "California Sun."



"Have a nice day" is a very touching song about us crossing people facing difficulties and "Tgthr" is a quarantine song.



All songs were produced by Greg in the family garage during the shelter-in-place.



Hugues Gontier

408-887-8484



greggontier.com



