Greg Gontier

Greg Gontier, the Rising French American Singer-Songwriter Teen from California, Releases His New EP Including a Quarantine Song and a New Hit "California Sun"


Saratoga, CA, May 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Happy to announce the new EP "Greg's Coffehouse, Pt 1." from the rising French-American Singer-Songwriter and Producer Greg Gontier from Saratoga, California.

4 originals produced by Greg during the shelter-in-place.

After shooting his first music video in Santa Cruz for his single "Shine" in 2018, he is Santa Cruz again with "California Sun."

"Have a nice day" is a very touching song about us crossing people facing difficulties and "Tgthr" is a quarantine song.

All songs were produced by Greg in the family garage during the shelter-in-place.

Greg gained fame in 2018, while at Lynbrook High School when his cover of Despacito passed 1M views on YouTube. From that time he's been writing on a daily basis with his co-writer in LA and has increased his fan base significantly.
Contact Information
Creme Brulee Consulting
Hugues Gontier
408-887-8484
Contact
greggontier.com

