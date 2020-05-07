Geogrande.com Infographic Shows Daily Trends in New COVID Cases Vary Widely Among Ten Largest U.S. States

The news website Geogrande.com has prepared a series of graphs that show the spread of COVID-19 infection has leveled off in the nation as a whole, but the trend in new cases varies widely among the ten largest states. Some of the most populated states are seeing a declining trend in daily cases, while others are still rising in numbers.

New York, NY, May 07, 2020



An infographic created by the news website Geogrande.com shows that the number of new cases in some of the largest states (for example, New York and Florida) are sharply declining. New cases are rising in Illinois and California.



Daily new cases reported by states are a leading indicator of the spread of COVID infection, in contrast to daily deaths - while a human tragedy - is a trailing indicator of infections that occurred several days earlier.



The infographic and full article are available on the Geogrande.com website using the URL below.



