Minus K Technology Releases Its New CT-2 Ultra-Thin, Low-Frequency Passive Vibration Isolator

Minus K's New Ultra-Thin CT-2 Negative-Stiffness Passive Vibration Isolation Platform at Just 2-1/2 Inches in height Isolates Vibrations as Low as 1 Hertz Without the Need for Air or Electricity.

The new CT-2 isolator comes in several capacity ranges to match vibration-sensitive instruments such as SPMs (AFMs, STMs, etc.), micro-hardness testers, profilers, interferometers, electron microscopes, or other imaging systems, for weight loads from 20 to 250 lbs.



Minus K's Negative-Stiffness isolator achieves approximately 93 percent isolation efficiency at 2 Hz; 99 percent at 5 Hz; and 99.7 percent at 10 Hz. As with all Minus K isolators, the CT-2 is completely passive and do not require electricity or compressed air.



About Minus K Technology, Inc.

About Minus K Technology, Inc.

Minus K® Technology, Inc. was founded in 1993 to develop, manufacture and market state-of-the-art vibration isolation products based on the company's patented negative-stiffness technology. Minus K products are used in a broad spectrum of applications including microscopy, nanotechnology, biological sciences, semiconductors, materials research, zero-g simulation of spacecraft, and high-end audio. The company is an OEM supplier to leading manufacturers of scanning probe microscopes, micro-hardness testers and other vibration-sensitive instruments and equipment. Minus K customers include private companies and more than 300 leading universities and government laboratories in 51 countries. Contact Information Minus K Technology Inc.

Steve Varma

310-348-9656



https://www.minusk.com



