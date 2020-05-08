Press Releases reTyre Press Release

Receive press releases from reTyre: By Email RSS Feeds: reTyre and Electric Bike Brand E-Life Enter Into Partnership

The Norwegian modular tyre company reTyre keeps growing by signing yet another e-bike brand, E-life, for the upcoming 27,5 x 2.25'' wheel size that is being launched in December 2020.

Oslo, Norway, May 08, 2020 --(



E-life has been making electric bikes since 2015. Their values ​​are quality, comfort and expertise. That's why they strive to create products that bring customers the best user experience with a high-quality service.



“We have been in dialogue for quite some time, and we were both happy when I could announce that we would be able to finish the development of the 27,5 x 2.25 size this year. This partnership was a perfect fit from day one and I really look forward to collaborating with E-life to increase the number of year-round cyclists and to bring the modular system to even more commuters and e-bike riders,” says Alexander Gjendem Gjørven, COO of reTyre. “Our tyres and skins are also perfect for customers that are not usually buying tyres and accessories since it is so easy to change the tread into e.g. studded or gravel. The reTyre core group consist of commuters that desire convenience and user-friendliness. Therefore, we look forward to see E-life’s electric bikes with reTyre out in the streets!”



reTyre produces the world’s first modular tyre system – the combination of zipper tyres and zip-on tyre treads (Skins™) which make it possible for cyclists to change tyres according to road conditions, in seconds. reTyre currently offers four detachable skins. The two off-road options, Gravel Chaser and Trail Rider are the perfect match to Norway’s magnificent biking trails during the summer, and their studded winter options, Ice Racer and Winter Traveler can significantly increase the number of days cyclists enjoy their electric bikes during late autumn, winter and early spring when temperatures are unstable.



For detailed information on all reTyre modular tyre products, visit the company website reTyre.co



For detailed information on E-life, visit elife.no Oslo, Norway, May 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Other brands have already verified that reTyre modular tyre system both adds value to the electric bikes, as they are able to promote their e-bikes as “all year bikes” with reTyre system, and that reTyre increases the basket size substantially, either through the sale of winter - or summer skins.E-life has been making electric bikes since 2015. Their values ​​are quality, comfort and expertise. That's why they strive to create products that bring customers the best user experience with a high-quality service.“We have been in dialogue for quite some time, and we were both happy when I could announce that we would be able to finish the development of the 27,5 x 2.25 size this year. This partnership was a perfect fit from day one and I really look forward to collaborating with E-life to increase the number of year-round cyclists and to bring the modular system to even more commuters and e-bike riders,” says Alexander Gjendem Gjørven, COO of reTyre. “Our tyres and skins are also perfect for customers that are not usually buying tyres and accessories since it is so easy to change the tread into e.g. studded or gravel. The reTyre core group consist of commuters that desire convenience and user-friendliness. Therefore, we look forward to see E-life’s electric bikes with reTyre out in the streets!”reTyre produces the world’s first modular tyre system – the combination of zipper tyres and zip-on tyre treads (Skins™) which make it possible for cyclists to change tyres according to road conditions, in seconds. reTyre currently offers four detachable skins. The two off-road options, Gravel Chaser and Trail Rider are the perfect match to Norway’s magnificent biking trails during the summer, and their studded winter options, Ice Racer and Winter Traveler can significantly increase the number of days cyclists enjoy their electric bikes during late autumn, winter and early spring when temperatures are unstable.For detailed information on all reTyre modular tyre products, visit the company website reTyre.coFor detailed information on E-life, visit elife.no Contact Information reTyre

Tamara Rosic

+4746186258



https://www.retyre.co/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from reTyre