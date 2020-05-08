Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) Program Now Available Remotely

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CNet Training Press Release

CNet Training had adapted the Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) technical education program to allow individuals to continue learning from their chosen location.

London, United Kingdom, May 08, 2020



Due to lockdown restrictions, CNet has re-organised the sought-after Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) program in the UK to be a blended learning option that allows individuals to begin working towards the certification from the comfort of their own home or chosen learning environment.



The adapted program combines Instructor-led Remote Attendance classes (allowing you to learn the theory elements) followed by practical sessions to be scheduled in the future once restrictions have been lifted. The Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) remote attendance program is 12 days in duration which can be split into three units and taken separately. The full program consists of 4 days of fibre optic cable installation theory and 4 days of copper cable installation theory via remote attendance learning. Once restrictions have been lifted, learners will be scheduled to attend a further 4-day classroom based practical learning session to complete the full program.



The CNCI® program is perfect for individuals wishing the acquire the very latest skills and knowledge to enable them to complete both copper and fibre cable installation projects to the highest standards. On completion, learners will receive two international and industry recognised BTEC Level 3 Awards; Certified Network Cable Installer (Copper) and Certified Network Cable Installer (Optical Fibre) and official CNCI certification.



Poppy Ballard

+4407388228184



www.cnet-training.com



