The Echo Group Renews Relationship with Thompson Child & Family Focus

)-- The Echo Group, the only provider of visual electronic health record technology for the behavioral health industry, is excited to announce that it has once again partnered with a leading North Carolina behavioral health agency. Thompson Child & Family Focus, headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina. Echo is providing electronic health record (EHR) technology for Thompson, allowing Thompson to focus on offering the best care, support, and behavioral health programs to its clients.
“We are excited to renew our relationship with Thompson Child & Family Focus, we look forward to re-establishing the relationship with Thompson,” said Allan Normandin, Echo’s Chief Executive Officer. “Thompson is a leading provider of clinical and prevention services for children and families throughout the Carolinas, and we look forward to meeting their current and future needs.”
EchoVantage, Echo’s electronic health record technology, will provide Thompson the clinical, billing, and HIE functionality required by Thompson. EchoVantage features include the ability for Thompson’s staff to create required forms and reports.
“We are happy to be working with Echo again, and we appreciate the quality of the relationship with Echo even when we previously selected another software vendor,” said Will Jones, President/CEO at Thompson Child & Family Focus. “EchoVantage provides the flexibility that we need to today and to meet our future goals.”
With this partnership, Thompson will be able to meet the current clinical and billing needs and focus on future growth.
About Echo
The Echo Group revolutionized electronic health records in the behavioral health industry with EchoVantage, the only EHR featuring a visual continuum of care timeline. EchoVantage is a core, integrated EHR platform with a complete suite of tools designed to conform to your workflow, meet compliance requirements, and increase productivity, enabling you to spend more time putting your clients first. Privately held since 1980, The Echo Group is located in Conway, New Hampshire, with an additional office in California. Echo’s more than 80 employees are dedicated to making the best behavioral health technology in the industry.
ABOUT Thompson Child & Family Focus
Thompson Child & Family Focus is a human services leader transforming lives through early childhood, family stability, and mental health services. As a solutions-driven organization committed to rewriting narratives for the most vulnerable in our community; Thompson achieves this by providing comprehensive, evidence-based services, and trauma-informed care, for children (ages 0-18) and their families, virtually and in-person. Thompson employs over 275 staff across several locations in Matthews, Charlotte, Wilmington, and Arden, NC, and is led by President/CEO, Will Jones.
Press Contacts
Suki Norris, Senior Knowledge Engineer, The Echo Group
603.447.8600 // 603.520.5030
suki.norris@echobh.com
www.echobh.com
Andrea Smith, Chief Administrative Officer, Thompson Child & Family Focus
(704) 644-4419
Andrea Smith asmith@thompsonccf.org