Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Echo Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Echo Group: By Email RSS Feeds: The Echo Group Renews Relationship with Thompson Child & Family Focus

Thompson Child & Family Focus renews its partnership Echo to support its mission to transform the lives of children and families in the community.

Charlotte, NC, May 08, 2020 --(



“We are excited to renew our relationship with Thompson Child & Family Focus, we look forward to re-establishing the relationship with Thompson,” said Allan Normandin, Echo’s Chief Executive Officer. “Thompson is a leading provider of clinical and prevention services for children and families throughout the Carolinas, and we look forward to meeting their current and future needs.”



EchoVantage, Echo’s electronic health record technology, will provide Thompson the clinical, billing, and HIE functionality required by Thompson. EchoVantage features include the ability for Thompson’s staff to create required forms and reports.



“We are happy to be working with Echo again, and we appreciate the quality of the relationship with Echo even when we previously selected another software vendor,” said Will Jones, President/CEO at Thompson Child & Family Focus. “EchoVantage provides the flexibility that we need to today and to meet our future goals.”



With this partnership, Thompson will be able to meet the current clinical and billing needs and focus on future growth.



For more information about EchoVantage and The Echo Group, visit www.echobh.com.



For more information about Thompson Child & Family Focus, visit www.thompsoncff.org.



About Echo

The Echo Group revolutionized electronic health records in the behavioral health industry with EchoVantage, the only EHR featuring a visual continuum of care timeline. EchoVantage is a core, integrated EHR platform with a complete suite of tools designed to conform to your workflow, meet compliance requirements, and increase productivity, enabling you to spend more time putting your clients first. Privately held since 1980, The Echo Group is located in Conway, New Hampshire, with an additional office in California. Echo’s more than 80 employees are dedicated to making the best behavioral health technology in the industry.



ABOUT Thompson Child & Family Focus

Thompson Child & Family Focus is a human services leader transforming lives through early childhood, family stability, and mental health services. As a solutions-driven organization committed to rewriting narratives for the most vulnerable in our community; Thompson achieves this by providing comprehensive, evidence-based services, and trauma-informed care, for children (ages 0-18) and their families, virtually and in-person. Thompson employs over 275 staff across several locations in Matthews, Charlotte, Wilmington, and Arden, NC, and is led by President/CEO, Will Jones.



Press Contacts

Suki Norris, Senior Knowledge Engineer, The Echo Group

603.447.8600 // 603.520.5030

suki.norris@echobh.com

www.echobh.com



Andrea Smith, Chief Administrative Officer, Thompson Child & Family Focus

(704) 644-4419

Andrea Smith asmith@thompsonccf.org Charlotte, NC, May 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Echo Group, the only provider of visual electronic health record technology for the behavioral health industry, is excited to announce that it has once again partnered with a leading North Carolina behavioral health agency. Thompson Child & Family Focus, headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina. Echo is providing electronic health record (EHR) technology for Thompson, allowing Thompson to focus on offering the best care, support, and behavioral health programs to its clients.“We are excited to renew our relationship with Thompson Child & Family Focus, we look forward to re-establishing the relationship with Thompson,” said Allan Normandin, Echo’s Chief Executive Officer. “Thompson is a leading provider of clinical and prevention services for children and families throughout the Carolinas, and we look forward to meeting their current and future needs.”EchoVantage, Echo’s electronic health record technology, will provide Thompson the clinical, billing, and HIE functionality required by Thompson. EchoVantage features include the ability for Thompson’s staff to create required forms and reports.“We are happy to be working with Echo again, and we appreciate the quality of the relationship with Echo even when we previously selected another software vendor,” said Will Jones, President/CEO at Thompson Child & Family Focus. “EchoVantage provides the flexibility that we need to today and to meet our future goals.”With this partnership, Thompson will be able to meet the current clinical and billing needs and focus on future growth.For more information about EchoVantage and The Echo Group, visit www.echobh.com.For more information about Thompson Child & Family Focus, visit www.thompsoncff.org.About EchoThe Echo Group revolutionized electronic health records in the behavioral health industry with EchoVantage, the only EHR featuring a visual continuum of care timeline. EchoVantage is a core, integrated EHR platform with a complete suite of tools designed to conform to your workflow, meet compliance requirements, and increase productivity, enabling you to spend more time putting your clients first. Privately held since 1980, The Echo Group is located in Conway, New Hampshire, with an additional office in California. Echo’s more than 80 employees are dedicated to making the best behavioral health technology in the industry.ABOUT Thompson Child & Family FocusThompson Child & Family Focus is a human services leader transforming lives through early childhood, family stability, and mental health services. As a solutions-driven organization committed to rewriting narratives for the most vulnerable in our community; Thompson achieves this by providing comprehensive, evidence-based services, and trauma-informed care, for children (ages 0-18) and their families, virtually and in-person. Thompson employs over 275 staff across several locations in Matthews, Charlotte, Wilmington, and Arden, NC, and is led by President/CEO, Will Jones.Press ContactsSuki Norris, Senior Knowledge Engineer, The Echo Group603.447.8600 // 603.520.5030suki.norris@echobh.comwww.echobh.comAndrea Smith, Chief Administrative Officer, Thompson Child & Family Focus(704) 644-4419Andrea Smith asmith@thompsonccf.org Contact Information The Echo Group

Suki Norris

603.520.5030



www.echobh.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Echo Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend