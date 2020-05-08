PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
allnurses.com

allnurses.com Launches National Nurses Week Giveaways


Bloomington, MN, May 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- allnurses.com, the largest online nursing community in the world, announces the launch of its annual National Nurse Week contests and giveaways to honor nursing professionals and nursing students. For over twenty years, allnurses.com has been the collective voice of the nursing community and is proud to be the definitive source for news and information for those in the nursing profession.

“What better way to recognize nurses during this time of crisis than with giveaways?” said allnurses.com Marketing Manager Brian Sorenson, “The entry process is so simple and it has been truly exciting to see the momentum behind this build in recent months.”

With Carson-Newman University, Beth Hawkes, Healing Hands Scrubs, and more stepping up to make this year’s giveaways the largest yet, Nurses and nursing students hopefully feel recognized and appreciated. “We wanted to add even more to the giveaways,” stated Brian Sorenson, “and when we were approached with the idea to honor nurses with a scrubs giveaway from Healing Hands Scrubs, we moved mountains to make it happen!”

Reaching over 1,000,000 nurses, the tremendous reach of allnurses continually strives to inform nursing professionals as well as healthcare decision makers.

About allnurses
Founded in 1996, allnurses.com is the leading networking site for nurses and nursing students. With an ever-growing community of more than 1,100,000 registered members, allnurses is the go-to place to communicate and discuss nursing, jobs, schools, NCLEX, careers, and so much more.

The allnurses.com network includes additional resources such as the Nursing Insights e-newsletter, Facebook pages for allnurses.com and Nurses Rock, and a robust Jobs website where users can create job alerts and upload their resume to speed their job search. These allow followers to engage in conversation about serious nursing topics as well as more fun, lighthearted subjects. allnurses in continually enhancing the site for an improved mobile experience for its users which allows nurses to stay connected and find immediate answers and information they need while on-the-go.
Contact Information
allnurses.com
Brian Sorenson
612-260-2694
Contact
http://allnurses.com

