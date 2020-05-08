Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from New Yorker Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: Mallory Sonalert Medical Alarms Are Offered in Both Speaker and Piezoelectric Transducer Types

Alarms Distributed by New Yorker Electronics are Critical Devices for Monitoring Ventilation, Oxygen, Cardiac Equipment and More

Northvale, NJ, May 08, 2020 --(



Mallory Sonalerts SBS Speaker Series offers more sound level than the smaller MSS speaker series. This makes it suitable for louder medical environments such as operating rooms. Both the Mallory Sonalerts MSS and SBS series are well-suited for use in handheld devices as they do not pull as much current. The SBT piezo series is a bit louder and offers ultra-low current. This makes it very useful as a battery or for back-up power applications that run on super-caps. All three series are available with circuitry and have melody options to let medical equipment designers choose which sounds they need for their application.



Liability has generated an increased interest in this market. Additionally, as medical technology advances, more types of warnings are needed for more types of equipment. In Europe, adhering to the standards of IEC60601-1-8 is mandatory but it is voluntary in the USA. Mallory Sonalerts Medical Alarms are made in the USA and meet these stringent criteria and more to earn the IEC60601-1-8 specification.



To earn this accreditation, all equipment must use a high, medium or low priority warning sound depending on the condition of the patient, they must have an audible sound fundamental frequency less than 1000Hz and must have at least four harmonic frequencies within ± 15dB of the fundamental frequency.



These highly reliable devices handle the monitoring of cardiac signs, drug and fluid delivery, equipment failure, oxygen delivery and more and are used by all major medical electronic companies for hospital beds, drug dispensers, defibrillators, dialysis, MRIs, surgery equipment, incubators and other essential health monitoring devices.



The RoHS-compliant, UL-certified medical alarms are extremely lightweight (6g to 16g) yet range in typical loudness from 85dBa to 95dBa @ 10cm with the MSS and SBT series and 95dBa to 105dBa @ 10cm with the SBS series.



Features & Benefits:

· Models available with speakers (MSS, SBS) & piezoelectric transducers (SBT)

· IEC60601-1-8 medical classification

· Typical Loudness:85dBa to 95dBa @ 10cm (MSS, SBT); 95dBa to 105dBa @ 10cm (SBS)

· Lightweight (6g to 16g)



Applications:

· Apnea

· Blood Heating

· Call Stations

· CPAP

· Defibrillators

· Dialysis

· Drug Dispensers

· Glucose Meters

· Hand Held Meters

· Hospital Beds

· Incubators

· Monitors (Anesthesia, Glucose, Heart, Infant, etc.)

· Oximeters

· Oxygen Concentrators

· Respirators

· Scanning Machines (CAT, MRI, X-Ray)

· Surgery Equipment

· Ventilators



New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Mallory Sonalerts and supplies its entire product line of electronic audible alarms and board-level audible devices such as transducers, indicators and sirens.



New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Northvale, NJ, May 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics is now distributing Mallory Sonalert Audible Medical Alarms in both speaker and piezoelectric transducer types. The Audible Medical Alarms from Mallory Sonalerts’ broad product line are used in almost every type of medical application from consumer hand held meters to infant monitors.Mallory Sonalerts SBS Speaker Series offers more sound level than the smaller MSS speaker series. This makes it suitable for louder medical environments such as operating rooms. Both the Mallory Sonalerts MSS and SBS series are well-suited for use in handheld devices as they do not pull as much current. The SBT piezo series is a bit louder and offers ultra-low current. This makes it very useful as a battery or for back-up power applications that run on super-caps. All three series are available with circuitry and have melody options to let medical equipment designers choose which sounds they need for their application.Liability has generated an increased interest in this market. Additionally, as medical technology advances, more types of warnings are needed for more types of equipment. In Europe, adhering to the standards of IEC60601-1-8 is mandatory but it is voluntary in the USA. Mallory Sonalerts Medical Alarms are made in the USA and meet these stringent criteria and more to earn the IEC60601-1-8 specification.To earn this accreditation, all equipment must use a high, medium or low priority warning sound depending on the condition of the patient, they must have an audible sound fundamental frequency less than 1000Hz and must have at least four harmonic frequencies within ± 15dB of the fundamental frequency.These highly reliable devices handle the monitoring of cardiac signs, drug and fluid delivery, equipment failure, oxygen delivery and more and are used by all major medical electronic companies for hospital beds, drug dispensers, defibrillators, dialysis, MRIs, surgery equipment, incubators and other essential health monitoring devices.The RoHS-compliant, UL-certified medical alarms are extremely lightweight (6g to 16g) yet range in typical loudness from 85dBa to 95dBa @ 10cm with the MSS and SBT series and 95dBa to 105dBa @ 10cm with the SBS series.Features & Benefits:· Models available with speakers (MSS, SBS) & piezoelectric transducers (SBT)· IEC60601-1-8 medical classification· Typical Loudness:85dBa to 95dBa @ 10cm (MSS, SBT); 95dBa to 105dBa @ 10cm (SBS)· Lightweight (6g to 16g)Applications:· Apnea· Blood Heating· Call Stations· CPAP· Defibrillators· Dialysis· Drug Dispensers· Glucose Meters· Hand Held Meters· Hospital Beds· Incubators· Monitors (Anesthesia, Glucose, Heart, Infant, etc.)· Oximeters· Oxygen Concentrators· Respirators· Scanning Machines (CAT, MRI, X-Ray)· Surgery Equipment· VentilatorsNew Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Mallory Sonalerts and supplies its entire product line of electronic audible alarms and board-level audible devices such as transducers, indicators and sirens.New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Contact Information New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New Yorker Electronics Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend