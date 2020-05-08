LW Consulting, Inc. Automates Its Exclusion and Sanction Check (LWEnS) Solution

Press Releases LW Consulting Inc. Press Release

Harrisburg, PA, May 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- LW Consulting, Inc. (LWCI) is pleased to announce the automation of its LWEnS Check solution. Developed in 2012, LWEnS Check was designed to help providersparticipating in federal-funded healthcare programs satisfy their exclusion check requirement. The online solution provides a means for employers to verify that staff and other business relationships are not Medicare or state excluded sanctioned individuals or entities.

The federal and state excluded provider programs affect every organization that receives federal or state dollars for medical and health services rendered, social service funds and grant programs. In 2019, LW Consulting, Inc. began automating the LWEnS Check solution to cater to its client's self-service needs.

According to Jennifer Matoushek, who is a senior consultant with the firm and responsible for managing and spearheading the redevelopment of LWEnS, "The new self-service solution will save and reallocate internal resources by allowing clients to use the software autonomously and independently."

LWEnS Check allows for efficient and multiple sanction database checks and comes with cost effective monthly pricing to independently conduct screenings for excluded and sanctioned individuals and entities. The service includes searches of multiple databases such as the General Service Administration Excluded Parties List System/System for Award Management (SAM), Office of Inspector General's List of Excluded Individuals and Entities (OIG LEIE), and state exclusion lists.

Providers can visit www.lw-consult.com/lwenscheck for more information or to subscribe.

About LW Consulting, Inc. – LW Consulting, Inc. is a national healthcare consulting firm, headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, with an additional office in South Carolina. Our strong team of industry experts are dedicated to solving problems and generating opportunities for clients. Whether its payment reform; regulatory and compliance; executive search and interim placement; coaching, training and education; litigation support; clinical advisory; or business and financial advisory; our team of consultants possess the diverse and deep experience needed to navigate challenging times.

Contact Information
LW Consulting, Inc.
Jennifer Matoushek, Senior Consultant
717-213-3130
www.LW-Consult.com

Jennifer Matoushek, Senior Consultant

717-213-3130



www.LW-Consult.com



