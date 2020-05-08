Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: All-Time Baseball Greats Wade Boggs, Dwight "Doc" Gooden to "Meet" Fans in Free Q&A Plus Video Chats Through Wizard World Virtual Experiences, Sunday, May 10

Session Streamed Live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across The Globe

Los Angeles, CA, May 08, 2020 --(



Hall of Famer Boggs and Rookie-of-the-Year and Cy Young Award winner Gooden are the first sports superstars featured among dozens of entertainment figures presented to date by Wizard Entertainment Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD).



Boggs collected 3,010 hits in his 18-year career, finishing with a .328 batting average with the Red Sox, Yankees and Devil Rays, top 30 all time and second best in the last half-century. One of the lasting memories of that 1996 Yankees season was his ride atop an NYPD horse following the Game 6 victory over Atlanta which brought the franchise its first title in 18 years. Gooden, who first gained fame as a young fireballer with the crosstown Mets a decade earlier, provided another highlight in 1996 when he tossed a no-hit victory over Seattle on May 14.



Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://wizd.me/virtual.



As part of the events, fans across the globe can:



Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panel (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/



Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each player (paid)



Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired



Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo



Pricing begins at $55 for the individual chat, video and autographs, and vary by athlete and item, available on the Website.



Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences (all times ET):



Thursday, May 7, 3 p.m., “Family Ties,” Michael Gross, Meredith Baxter



Saturday, May 9, 3 p.m., “Goblin Slayer,” Brad Hawkins, Hayden Daviau, Mallorie Rodak, Amanda Gish



Sunday, May 10, 3 p.m., 1996 Yankees Champions, Wade Boggs, Dwight Gooden



Tuesday, May 12, 3 p.m., “Charmed,” Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Brian Krause, Drew Fuller



Tuesday, May 12, 5 p.m., “Dallas,” Charlene Tilton, Linda Gray, Patrick Duffy, Steve Kanaly



Thursday, May 14, 7 p.m., “Assassination Classroom,” Sonny Strait, Austin Tindle, Lindsay Seidel, Martha Harms



Saturday, May 16, 5 p.m. “Power Rangers Time Force,” Jason Faunt, Kevin Kleinberg, Michael Copon, Erin Cahill, Vernon Wells



Sunday, May 17, 4 p.m., “Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide,” Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, Daniel Curtis Lee and Rob Pinkston



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.



Jerry Milani

646-883-5022



www.wizardworld.com



