Athletic Sports Group
Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal
Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group
ARIMBO
ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment
The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO
Silver Sands Books
New Book, "God & Baseball," Describes Spiritual and Sporting Quests of a Doubter, Not a Fan of Baseball or God
Author Did Not Understand Baseball Until He was 55. Could He Figure Out God Before He Became 75? Would He Become a Fan? - November 05, 2019 - Silver Sands Books
Blue Shark Vodka Joins Wilmington Sharks' Santa Jaws Event
Collecting Sports Equipment for Children in Need - October 30, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.
Urban Creek’s Teixeira to Give Keynote Presentation at Markets Group’s Global RE Forum
Mark Teixeira, founder of Urban Creek Partners, an Atlanta-based real estate development company, and former Major League Baseball player, will attend Markets Group’s 7th Annual Global Institutional Real Estate Forum in New York City, December 11-12, 2019 as one of the meeting’s keynote speakers. - June 24, 2019 - Markets Group
Nolan Ryan and Premier Baseball Field Builder Rs3 Begin a New Era in Synthetic Turf with Act Global
Founded on strong mutual goals and objectives for the baseball community, this new partnership will bring in the next generation of safety and performance to the sport. - June 07, 2019 - Act Global
BDG-CPAs
BDG-CPAs Sponsors Inspirational Event at The Joe
BDG-CPAs is sponsoring a special event at The Joe. They are hosting "Baseball Chapel" at the RiverDogs game with a Devotional on Forgiveness - The Chris Singleton Story. - May 07, 2019 - BDG-CPAs
4MOM
Seattle Mariner Braden Bishop Fights 4MOM; A Young Pro Athlete’s Mission to End Alzheimer’s Through His Charity, 4MOM.org
Seattle Mariners, fans, and supporters for the fight against Alzheimer’s will unite for an elite8 style corn hole tournament featuring sixteen Mariners, competing to raise the most money 4MOM. Proceeds will then benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. The event is organized by the 4MOM Charity, founded by Braden Bishop of the Seattle Mariners. - May 03, 2019 - 4MOM
California Sports Hall Of Fame
2019 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction
California Sports Hall of Fame Celebrates Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony, Sunday, June 23 - April 22, 2019 - California Sports Hall Of Fame
Brotherly Love Memorabilia & Mt. Penn Sports Cards Team Up to Host Spring Tri-County Memorabilia Card & Collectible Show
Hosting their first show of 2019, the show will host close to 100 tables of sports cards, memorabilia, artwork, novelties and more, focusing on the Philadelphia sports community, along with featuring 4 autograph signers, autograph authentication, free kids card breaks, and many other giveaways and surprises. - April 09, 2019 - Brotherly Love Memorabilia
34th Annual South Carolina Sports Classic Will be Held May 8-11 & May 17-18 in Florence, SC. Registration Ends May 1. Early Bird Ends April 15.
The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic
swooshrp LLC
Sports Fan's TV Jockstrap Will Expand Product Line in 2019
TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC
Deontaes Multimedia Publishing
Ean Athletics is a Start-Up Sports Brand That Has Arrived to Enter the Market Strong with Its First Launched Product Line of Athletic Sports Socks
This brand is said to be unlike its competition and has entered the marketplace with the intentions to crush the competition. "Ean Athletics" just launched its site of custom athletic sports designs. Expansion of this product's variety is imminent, and the hard work and determination of this team of sports apparel designers are well above average in creativity. - March 05, 2019 - Deontaes Multimedia Publishing
Harford County Senior Softball Open Registration
Seeking skilled ballplayers for 2019 softball season in Maryland & surrounding states. - January 12, 2019 - Harford County Senior Softball
Dartfish and FlightScope Team Up to Provide a Complete Analysis Solution Dedicated to Baseball and Softball Coaches
Precise data tracking, visual analytics reports and strong video analysis system are mixed in a complete valuable toolset. - December 04, 2018 - Dartfish
SportsJaw
SportsJaw Hopes to Promote Sports Chatter
SportsJaw is the first online platform to build social content specifically for sports matchups. SportsJaw uses a patent-pending technology to search all of the major social media sites to compile feeds of information on teams or games. SportsJaw is a one stop shop for sports betting news and game predictions, a true cornucopia for sports gamblers. - November 21, 2018 - SportsJaw
Everest Networks
Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, Everest Networks Set High Wi-Fi Performance Marks During NFL Season Opener
Everest Networks has announced that the Philadelphia Eagles and Lincoln Financial Field’s home opener on Thursday, September 12, 2018 set record-breaking Wi-Fi usage numbers for a non-championship athletic event, trailing only Super Bowl 52 (16.31 TB) and Super Bowl 51 (11.8 TB). With a sold-out... - October 18, 2018 - Everest Networks
Eight-Year-Old Hailey Dawson Completes Her "Journey to 30" by Throwing Out the First Pitch at All 30 MLB Parks
3D-printed hands designed and created by UNLV Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering students and faculty have traveled the United States helping to bring awareness about Poland Syndrome - September 19, 2018 - UNLV College of Engineering
YOUNK LLC
YOUNK to Deliver Grammy Level Artist Performance to Boston CollegeFest 2018 as Entertainment Sponsor
YOUNK, the world’s first community music label using blockchain will partner with Boston CollegeFest for this year’s "biggest back to school party" on September 22. The lineup will include select artists from YOUNK’s Top 30 chart, including a surprise guest who has never failed... - September 06, 2018 - YOUNK LLC
Middle School Matchup Gets Into the Franchise Game with Initial Growth in Texas
Texas-based youth sports franchise is spreading happy baseball across the country. - August 06, 2018 - Middle School Matchup
Udesky Sounds
Release of 2 Original Songs/Videos, (Bi-lingual English and Japanese) Praising the MLB's Young Superstars and Luminary Players from a Lifelong Fan's Viewpoint
Singer Songwriter James Udesky has released two full-version video songs (bi-lingually in English and Japanese) praising three of the new superstars in the game in a beautiful, panoramic song "Shohei, Javy, & Altuve (English version), and "Shohei, Kimi no michi o yuuke" (Japanese version). Written to attract appreciation of young fans to the MLB, as well as expressing insight as to the efforts made by these superstars to reach the upper echelon of their professional aspirations. - July 30, 2018 - Udesky Sounds
VOXXITY, LLC
Baltimore Man's Love Brings Hope to His Community
Some people are lucky if they find just one great love in their life, but for Baltimore native and former Minnesota Twins player, Gregory Branch, he was blessed enough to find two – baseball and his first love and wife, Dale Talley. And it’s this incredible love story that’s the focus... - July 03, 2018 - VOXXITY, LLC
BlitzPredict
BlitzPredict's World Cup Success, Wimbledon Launch
Success of BlitzPredict's World Cup Prediction Model Sets Stage for Launch of Wimbledon Analytics - June 30, 2018 - BlitzPredict
"The Average Joe’s Super Sports Almanac"; New Book is the Ultimate Collection of All-Star Stats, Amazing Facts, and Inspiring Stories from the World of Sports
A new book for the ultimate sports lover with hilarious anecdotes, amazing trivia, fantastic facts and heartwarming heroics form the history of sports. - June 18, 2018 - One Heart Project
Sri Lankan National Navy Baseball Team Comes to New Jersey to Play International Baseball Games Against the Amateur Baseball Association June 7, 8th and 9th
The Sri Lankan National Navy baseball team comes to New Jersey to play international baseball games against the Amateur Baseball Association June 7, 8th and 9th. The Amateur Baseball Association is an adult recreational baseball league located in Northern & Central NJ. www.AllStarTeamStats.com Thursday... - June 06, 2018 - Amateur Baseball Association
California Sports Hall Of Fame
2018 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction
The California Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2018 members featuring five California sports legends, Tim Brown - Raiders * Cliff Branch – Raiders * Tony La Russa – Oakland A’s * Stan Morrison – Basketball Coach * Michael Cooper – NBA Lakers. The 12th annual... - May 09, 2018 - California Sports Hall Of Fame
Home Field 4 Champions
Dr. Brandon Martin Appointed New President and CEO of Home Field 4 Champions/L.A.
Home Field 4 Champions has announced the appointment of Dr. Brandon Martin as their new President and CEO. He assumed responsibilities on April 23, 2018. - April 24, 2018 - Home Field 4 Champions
Robert Andrews
Robert Andrews, Houston’s Sports Performance Coach, Launches "Champion’s Mental Edge – Turning Winners Into Champions"
The Founder & Director of The Institute of Sports Performance, releases new book with insights into how athletes reach peak performance and stay there consistently. - April 23, 2018 - Robert Andrews
Santa Fe Christian School's Baseball Team to Play at Petco Park April 21; Looking Back to Two Alumni Playing Baseball at the University of Southern California
Santa Fe Christian’s (SFC) baseball team will be playing at Petco Park on Saturday, April 21 at 4 pm against Maranatha Christian. Partnering with CIF, Petco Park allows high school teams to play at the park and has since 2008. This is the fourth time SFC has been asked to play in the big league... - April 19, 2018 - Santa Fe Christian Schools
The Sports Circus
The Sports Circus Radio Show Extends Their National Coverage and Joins KHKA Honolulu
The Sports Circus is an iconic prime time sports radio talk show carried over iHeartRADIO, NBC News and Sports, and Westwood One News radio affiliates. The Sports Circus announced today that it extended its nationally syndicated footprint to the Hawaiian Islands. - April 02, 2018 - The Sports Circus
Akadema 18u Prospects Start High School Season
Akadema 18u players are starting their seasons officially in the coming days. - March 18, 2018 - Akadema
Akadema Pro Wood Bats
Akadema has been making U.S. made wood bats for 21 years and they are keeping the tradition alive. - March 15, 2018 - Akadema
Craig Breslow Re-Signs with Akadema
Craig Breslow has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays and is back with Akadema for the 2018/2019 MLB season. - March 02, 2018 - Akadema
Derek Holland Signs with Akadema
Derek Holland has signed for Akadema for yet another year. Now on the Giants, he looks to compete for a starting role this coming Spring. - February 25, 2018 - Akadema
Akadema's New Bat Grips
Akadema's new bat grips are a fan favorite this year. - February 17, 2018 - Akadema
Akadema Winter Training with ProPlayer Academy
Since 1993, ProPlayer Baseball Academy, sister company of Akadema, has been training youth and high school baseball player in Northern New Jersey. - February 16, 2018 - Akadema
Akadema's New 1/4 Zip Spacedye
Akadema's newest apparel item, the 1/4 zip spacedye, is the latest item in a line of spirit apparel for teams. - February 15, 2018 - Akadema
Akadema's New Website is Live
Akadema has launched its new website both with new features and updated visuals. - January 24, 2018 - Akadema
Akadema Custom Gloves and Bats Are a Hit Again
Akadema has yet another great year on custom glove and bat sales. - January 19, 2018 - Akadema
The Newest Glove Series from Akadema, The ProSoft Elite is Here
Akadema has launched its newest glove line, the ProSoft Elite. These gloves were made with the club ball and highschool player in mind. - January 11, 2018 - Akadema
Team Sponsorships for 2018 Now Available
Team sponsorships now available for the 2018 season for softball and baseball. - January 10, 2018 - Akadema
Umpires Media Launches the Baseball Rules Explorer and Rules Testing Platform at ABCA Convention 2018
Digital platform enables coaches to test their team’s knowledge of the rules of baseball. - January 07, 2018 - Umpires Media Inc.
Akadema's Turf Shoes Are a Hit Again
Akadema has yet another calendar year with its turf shoes. Back to back high selling years are making the Zero Gravity Turf a hit with teams, coaches, and everybody in-between. - January 05, 2018 - Akadema
Akademas New APM 41 and ASM 47 with a Wriststrap
Akadema now offers the APM 41 and ASM 47 with a wrist strap for added comfort and flexibility. - January 04, 2018 - Akadema
Akadema Now Offers Sublimated Uniforms
Akadema now offers sublimated uniforms for both baseball and softball teams. Sublimated uniforms are a great way to get extra customization on the uniform in a cost effective manner. - December 31, 2017 - Akadema
Dozens of College Baseball Programs Turn to Akadema for Their Gloves
Multiple college programs have come to Akadema for custom baseball and softball gloves for the coming spring season. - December 10, 2017 - Akadema
Extraordinary 1890 Baseball Players’ League Signed Documents for First Player Revolt Discovered and to be Auctioned by Memory Lane Inc.
Memory Lane Inc., the leading dealer of sports collectibles, today announced the discovery and upcoming auction of historical 1890 baseball Players’ League signed documents that represent the inaugural players revolt against team management for players’ rights formed on Dec. 17, 1889. Including extremely rare signatures of Tim Keefe, Buck Ewing and John Montgomery Ward that have been authenticated by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA). - December 02, 2017 - Expos Unlimited
Akadema 12u Baseball Wins Fall Championship
Akadema 12u prospects win the NJYB 12 and under baseball championship. - November 24, 2017 - Akadema
Retired MLB Player Co-Designs T-Shirt Being Sold to Benefit Phoenix Domestic Abuse Prevention Organization
Former professional baseball player Mark Teahen partners with Athletes Brand on T-shirt in support of wife and to raise awareness, critical funds for Phoenix domestic abuse agency Chyrsalis. - November 08, 2017 - Athletes Brand
The Bonfire Texas
First Annual The Bonfire Texas November 4th in Cat Spring, Texas - Festival “Gone to the Dogs” Supports Animal Rescues
The Bonfire Texas – Festival Gone to the Dogs is the first annual festival November 4, 2017 at Blisswood Bed & Breakfast benefitting All Border Collie Rescue and Fosters of Blisswood. The Bonfire Texas is for “kids” of all ages who want to enjoy being surrounded by a working ranch, the great outdoors, all while supporting animal rescue, and a big bonfire to gather around. For tickets, visit www.thebonfiretexas.com. - October 27, 2017 - The Bonfire Texas
