Baseball News
Hit a homerun with news about baseball leagues, training centers, supplies, equipment, ball parks and players. Find out about Hall of Fame inductees, events, team trades, research, products and services aimed at fans, players and baseball industry professionals.
Global Rating Authority Authenticates and Grades Rare 2025 Topps Aaron Judge All Kings 1/1, Creating a Permanent Record for the One-of-One Card
Global Rating Authority has authenticated and graded the rare 2025 Topps Aaron Judge All Kings 1/1, awarding it a GRA 9 Mint. GRA created a permanent certification record documenting the card’s identity, condition, high-resolution imagery, and unique 1/1 status—providing collectors, insurers, and future owners with greater transparency, traceability, and confidence. - July 20, 2026 - Global Rating Authority
Zen Host Properties' Luxury Retreat in Marietta, GA, Puts Baseball Tournament Families Minutes from the Diamond
Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a 4-acre, 5 bedroom vacation rental, offers a home base for East Cobb Baseball families. - May 23, 2026 - Zen Host Properties
The Golf Auction to Feature Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight in Auction
More Than 700 Golf Memorabilia Lots Plus Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight Included in May 8–17 Auction - May 09, 2026 - The Golf Auction
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa - May 01, 2026 - 8XBET
Harbinger Sports Partners Announces $450 Million Initial Closing of Its Fund I Strategy
Harbinger Sports Partners (“Harbinger”) today announced the successful initial closing of the Harbinger Sports Partners Fund I strategy (the “Fund I Strategy”). Following the closing, Harbinger has secured over $450 million in assets under management related to the Fund I... - April 23, 2026 - Harbinger Sports Partners
Mental Edge Launches Real-Time Emotional Insights Platform to Transform High-Stakes Decisions and Performance
Real-time emotional insights platform delivers behavioral intelligence for HR, athletics, education, law enforcement, and healthcare, turning video into actionable emotional insight. - April 14, 2026 - Mental Edge
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Launches "Pitch In with Paschal ProPath" Campaign to Support Youth Sports Access Across the Region
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a whole-home service provider and the official air, plumbing, and electric provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks, is proud to announce the launch of Pitch In with Paschal ProPath — a community-driven campaign that turns every Paschal membership into a direct contribution to local youth sports organizations. - April 08, 2026 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Reel Fathers Rights Announces Partnership with Ontario Tower Buzzers in their Inaugural Season
Reel Fathers Rights, a Southern California family law firm dedicated to representing men and fathers in Family Court, is proud to announce an official partnership with the Ontario Tower Buzzers, the newest Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This collaboration aims to bring awareness and... - March 28, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
LLH Healthcare and American Conference Raise $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama During 2026 Basketball Championships
LLH Healthcare and the American Conference announced the successful outcome of their championship week community initiative, raising $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama during the 2026 American Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships held March 10–15 at Legacy Arena in... - March 21, 2026 - LLH Healthcare
Sports Logo Launches Design Studio for Merchants Selling Customizable Products
The Sports Logo Design Studio allows consumers to create hyper-individualized custom sports logos that can be place on apparel, merchandise and used for social media and athlete branding. - February 18, 2026 - Sports Logo, Inc.
New "Playball Baseball Game" Music Video Revives a Classic Baseball Singalong for the 2026 Season
Florida songwriter Alan Ross Frisher releases an AI-enhanced music video timed for Spring Training—built around a family-inspired baseball anthem written decades ago. - February 17, 2026 - Alan Ross Frisher
You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) Announces National Licensing Plan & Safe Bet Overlay™ - A National Framework Upholding the Integrity of the Game
In a decisive step to restore trust, transparency, and fairness across America’s rapidly expanding sports-betting ecosystem, You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) today announced the launch of its comprehensive licensing and enforcement program for the company’s foundational micro-betting patents—including U.S. Patent Nos. 11,636,737 and 11,645,893, covering real-time mobile wagering, dynamic in-play triggers, integrity timestamps, and sub-10-second micro-event betting windows. - November 25, 2025 - You Call The Play
YouthBaseballTryouts.com Launches National Directory for Youth Baseball Tryouts
The new platform helps families quickly find youth baseball tryouts, clubs, and teams across the United States. Built by a developer and baseball parent, the site offers free listings, map search, filters, and email alerts for parents. - November 25, 2025 - Youth Baseball Tryouts
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Named Official Air, Plumbing & Electric Provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is proud to announce its partnership as the official Air, Plumbing & Electric provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks. As a company rooted in Arkansas for more than 50 years, Paschal is excited to support the state’s flagship athletic program and connect with Razorback fans across the region. - October 09, 2025 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Marucci Sports Hosts the 9th Annual Marucci World Series
Tournament kicks off with Opening Ceremony, Tailgate at Alex Box Stadium. - July 19, 2025 - Marucci Sports
Former MLB CFO, Jonathan Mariner, Joins Harbinger Sports Partners as GP
Harbinger Sports Partners Fund I, LP, the $750 million private equity fund focused on minority investments in major U.S. professional sports franchises, led by industry heavy weights Mark Cuban, Steve Cannon and Rashaun Williams, proudly announces the appointment of Jonathan Mariner as General... - July 07, 2025 - Harbinger Sports Partners
Michael Battalini, CEO of Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, Featured on The Claudio Reilsono Podcast
Michael Battalini, CEO of the Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, former athlete and coach, and current board member of the National Italian-American Sports Hall of Fame, was recently interviewed on The Claudio Reilsono Podcast where he opens up about his childhood and the formative experiences that shaped his competitive spirit and leadership style. - July 02, 2025 - The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group
Steve Cannon, Mark Cuban and Rashaun Williams Announce Plans to Launch Harbinger Sports Partners, a $750 Million Fund That Will Focus on Major U.S. Sports Franchises
Management of the Harbinger Sports Partners Fund I, LP, a $750 million private equity vehicle, officially announced plans to launch today with a differentiated model built around direct operational experience, secondary market expertise, and a data-driven approach to identifying undervalued sports assets. - May 16, 2025 - Harbinger Sports Partners
Daniel J. Voelker’s Iconic 2009 Article That Rewrote the History of the 1919 Black Sox Scandal Supports the Decision to Lift the Ban
To acknowledge the iconic 2009 article authored by Daniel J. Voelker and Major League Baseball's recent decision to lift the ban on Shoeless Joe Jackson's admission into the Hall of Fame - May 14, 2025 - Voelker Litigation Group
FantasySpin Partners with Birches Health to Enhance Responsible Gaming Initiatives
FantasySpin, the leading gamified Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, today announced a comprehensive partnership with Birches Health, a leading national provider of responsible gaming resources and problem gambling support services, to enhance and expand its responsible gaming initiatives. This... - May 13, 2025 - FantasySpin
FantasySpin Accelerates Growth with Strategic Expansion and Leadership Promotions
FantasySpin, the leading gamified Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, today announced key leadership changes and a successful beta launch in driving forward its next phase of growth. FantasySpin’s patented gameplay blends the skill of DFS with the excitement of a gamified experience,... - February 18, 2025 - FantasySpin
TradingCardsMarketplace.com Joins Forces with FlexOffers.com to Expand Its Reach in the Trading Card Industry
TradingCardsMarketplace.com, a premier online platform for buying and selling trading cards, has announced a strategic move to FlexOffers.com, one of the industry's leading affiliate marketing networks. This collaboration is set to significantly expand TradingCardsMarketplace.com’s visibility and engagement within the trading card community by leveraging FlexOffers.com’s extensive network of publishers and content creators. - February 07, 2025 - TradingCardsMarketplace.com
Marucci and Victus Are Now the Official Bats of Major League Baseball
Under the multi-year licensing agreement, the most preferred bats among players get exclusive rights to MLB trademarks. - January 03, 2025 - Marucci Sports
Orlando “Tubby” Smith Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Athletics
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, is proud to announce Orlando “Tubby” Smith as the recipient of the 2024 Pillar of Leadership in Athletics award. Smith is a 2001 initiate of the University of Kentucky ODK Circle, where he served as the men’s basketball... - December 11, 2024 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Unleashed Athletics Partner with Reach Youth Global
Unleashed Athletics Announces Partnership with Reach Youth Global to Promote Team Sports and Youth Development. - September 12, 2024 - Unleashed Athletics
The Evolution of New Zealand Mint Collectibles: Introducing Agoro
Agoro endeavors to revitalize the collectibles market with expansion beyond coins and amplifying licensing partnerships in sports, lifestyle categories. - August 12, 2024 - Agoro by New Zealand Mint
The Moral Questions of Sports Launches Podcast on August 1, 2024
The Moral Questions of Sports launches its Podcast on August 1, 2024. In an era of sports media without landmark television shows such as The Sports Reporters, Outside the Lines, and Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, sport journalism has been marginalized. While the main sports stories will always... - July 30, 2024 - The Moral Questions of Sports
Marucci Sports Hosts the 8th Annual Marucci World Series
Tournament kicks off with Opening Ceremony, Tailgate at Alex Box Stadium. - July 19, 2024 - Marucci Sports
Castaway Coffee Becomes the Proud Coffee Partner of the Miami Marlins
Castaway Coffee, a South Florida specialty coffee company dedicated to ocean conservation, is thrilled to announce its multi-year partnership with the Miami Marlins, becoming a Proud Coffee Partner of South Florida’s Major League Baseball team. This partnership further solidifies Castaway... - July 02, 2024 - Castaway Coffee
Houston Astros Owner and Business Entrepreneur Jim Crane and Fellow Logistics Executive Keith Winters Unveil New Venture: Stress-Free Travel Experiences
Forecaddie, a golf club transportation service, and My Cruise Porter, an innovative luggage transportation service. This concierge concept aims to transform travel experiences by eliminating travel stress and luggage burdens. - June 24, 2024 - Forecaddie
Fantasy Sports EVO is Changing the Way Daily Fantasy Sports is Played
Fantasy Sports EVO is a unique team-based daily fantasy sports app. How is it different? With EVO, users pick teams, not players to build their lineups. This one-of-a-kind platform simplifies daily fantasy – making it more accessible to a whole new pool of users who may have been previously intimidated by the amount of time and research fantasy demands. The platform hosts all major professional sports including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and WNBA. EVO is super fun, super easy, and for everyone. - June 18, 2024 - Fantasy Sports EVO
TeamCalendar.com Revolutionizes Sports Scheduling with Secure Calendar Integration
Announcing the launch of TeamCalendar.com, a new service that revolutionizes how sports fans manage and track game schedules for their favorite teams across major leagues like NBA, NHL, NFL, and MLB. TeamCalendar.com allows users to effortlessly combine multiple team schedules into one personal calendar without needing an account, enhancing both convenience and security. The platform supports one-click additions to Google, Outlook, and Apple calendars. - April 28, 2024 - TeamCalendar.com
Nancy Erickson Selected as a VIP for Spring 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Nancy Erickson of Arcadia, Florida, has been selected as a VIP for Spring 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of sports. About Nancy Erickson Nancy Erickson is known as a trailblazer for... - April 11, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Announces NIL Partnership with Hagen Smith to Promote Youth Sports Initiative
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, a leading service provider committed to community engagement and youth development, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Hagen Smith, Arkansas Starting Pitcher. This strategic collaboration aims to elevate the Paschal ProPath initiative, a visionary program designed to empower and equip underprivileged youth in sports. - March 14, 2024 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Unveiling the Untold Stories of Baseball: "Baseball Confidential," a Book by Al Lautenslager
In a candid exploration of the hidden world of baseball, author Al Lautenslager unveils "Baseball Confidential," a compelling collection of behind-the-scenes revelations from players, coaches, and managers at all levels of the game. Synopsis: "Baseball Confidential" takes... - January 25, 2024 - Author - Al Lautenslager
Mon Ethos Pro Support Champions Youth Development with V.I. Pride Little League Sponsorship
Mon Ethos Pro Support (MEPSVI) has announced its sponsorship of the V.I. Pride Little League for the 2024 season, continuing its commitment to the U.S. Virgin Islands community. This initiative, led by founder David Whitaker, will provide the young athletes with new uniforms and equipment and introduce an engaging new mascot to represent the team's spirit. Emphasizing community support and youth development, MEPSVI seeks to encourage local engagement and celebrate the sporting talent. - January 10, 2024 - Mon Ethos Pro Support, LLC (MEPSVI)
Medium Large Sports Media Announces Strategic Team Expansions & Launch of New Toronto Raptors Digital Platform
Medium Large Sports Media, recognized as a leader in the field of digital sports journalism, has announced a series of key personnel shifts and the exciting introduction of a new platform tailored specifically for followers of the Toronto Raptors. Matthew Moreno's Promotion to Executive... - November 02, 2023 - Medium Large LLC
Nancy Erickson Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for October 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Nancy Erickson of Arcadia, Florida is celebrated as a Woman of the Month for October 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of sports. About Nancy Erickson Nancy Erickson is known as a... - October 28, 2023 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Nancy Erickson Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Nancy Erickson of Arcadia, Florida is honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of sports. About Nancy Erickson Nancy Erickson is known as a pioneer for... - August 18, 2023 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Fanatics 101 Reaches Two Decade Milestone Business Anniversary
Twenty years ago, Keddrain “KD” Bowen opened his first business, KD Urban Wear, at the Mall of Johnson City—from the trunk of his car with only $300, a degree in Sports Management from Tusculum University and a dream. He now operates two sportswear retail stores doing business as... - July 27, 2023 - Fanatics 101
Hypatia Women CEO ETF Named an Official ETF of USA Softball
USA Softball, the National Governing Body of Softball in the United States, is excited to announce Hypatia Women CEO ETF (“WCEO”) as an Official ETF partner of USA Softball. An exchange-traded fund managed by Hypatia, WCEO and its partnership with USA Softball will be highlighted by... - July 20, 2023 - Hypatia Capital
SportsCon: the Largest Interactive Sports Fan Experience on July 14-16 in Dallas, TX
SportsCon, the country's largest sports fan interactive experience, will kick-off its return on July 14 hosting a VIP Party at iCompete, followed by a 2-day action-packed convention from the 15-16 at the Fair Park Automobile Building. The event will host over 150 Professional Athletes and Sports... - July 14, 2023 - SportsCon
WCEO ETF is Named Official ETF of the Alliance Fastpitch, a National Organization for Youth Softball Athletes
Hypatia Capital (“Hypatia”) and the Alliance Fastpitch announced they have entered into an agreement naming the Hypatia Women CEO ETF (“WCEO”), an exchange-traded fund managed by Hypatia, as the Official ETF of the Alliance Fastpitch. The agreement includes initiatives to... - June 08, 2023 - Hypatia Capital
Mike Reed’s New Book, "Coach, Caddy, Ref," Follows the Author Through Half a Century of His Incredibly Fulfilling Career Working in Sports, from Coaching Baseball to Golf
Fulton Books author Mike Reed, who worked in three professional sports and coached high school and college baseball, has completed his most recent book, “Coach, Caddy, Ref: My 50 Years in Sports”: a fascinating collection of the many stories that have occurred over the author’s... - March 13, 2023 - Fulton Books
Volition America and Marucci Sports: Partners Rooted in Purpose
Marucci Sports is the latest partner to join Volition America’s curated coalition of premium lifestyle brands, building towards unity in our country and inspiring the power of choice. Volition America is a movement changing the way we connect with America, through innovative apparel and... - February 07, 2023 - Marucci Sports
The Good Games Announces Partnership with All World Slow-Pitch
The Good Games, Canada's largest masters multi-sport festival for athletes over 30, is excited to announce its partnership with All World Slow-Pitch as the official governing body for the sport of slow pitch at this year's event. - January 15, 2023 - The Good Games
Author Robert McCammon’s New Book, "Walter Johnson Had No Idea," is a Stirring History of the Author's Family and Their Love of Baseball That Binds Generations Together
Recent release “Walter Johnson Had No Idea: A Life with Baseball,” from Covenant Books author Robert McCammon, is a captivating story that details how the author's family came to love the game of baseball and how the love of that sport has connected each generation to the previous, resulting in a family history tied to one of America's best-loved games. - December 22, 2022 - Covenant Books
Ducks Rising Collective Adds Board of Advisors to Advance and Diversify Offerings for University of Oregon Athletes; Will Also Add a Baseball Specific Collective Division
Ducks Rising is rapidly growing providing Name, Image and Likeness opportunities to Oregon athletes, and is adding an advisory board, which includes former Duck star LaMichael James, and current player Cam McCormack, among others. Additionally, Ducks Rising will start separate sports divisions within the collective starting with the sport of Baseball. - December 20, 2022 - Ducks Rising
Marucci Sports Reinforces Commitment to Community with Announcement of New Distribution Center
Louisiana-based sporting goods brand, Marucci Sports, continues to expand its footprint, while staying true to home-grown roots. - December 16, 2022 - Marucci Sports
Rare Baseball Cards Discovered in Western Massachusetts Up for Auction by Central Mass Auctions
Rare T206 Carolina Brights baseball cards discovered in Western Massachusetts are up for auction in Worcester, MA. The cards were set to be thrown away until a family member saved them. The "Carolina Brights horde" is expected to sell between $250,000 to $500,000. A rare T206 Ty Cobb card in the collection is estimated to sell for $50,000. - November 10, 2022 - Central Mass Auctions