Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group

ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO

Blue Shark Vodka Joins Wilmington Sharks' Santa Jaws Event Collecting Sports Equipment for Children in Need - October 30, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Urban Creek’s Teixeira to Give Keynote Presentation at Markets Group’s Global RE Forum Mark Teixeira, founder of Urban Creek Partners, an Atlanta-based real estate development company, and former Major League Baseball player, will attend Markets Group’s 7th Annual Global Institutional Real Estate Forum in New York City, December 11-12, 2019 as one of the meeting’s keynote speakers. - June 24, 2019 - Markets Group

Nolan Ryan and Premier Baseball Field Builder Rs3 Begin a New Era in Synthetic Turf with Act Global Founded on strong mutual goals and objectives for the baseball community, this new partnership will bring in the next generation of safety and performance to the sport. - June 07, 2019 - Act Global

BDG-CPAs Sponsors Inspirational Event at The Joe BDG-CPAs is sponsoring a special event at The Joe. They are hosting "Baseball Chapel" at the RiverDogs game with a Devotional on Forgiveness - The Chris Singleton Story. - May 07, 2019 - BDG-CPAs

Seattle Mariner Braden Bishop Fights 4MOM; A Young Pro Athlete’s Mission to End Alzheimer’s Through His Charity, 4MOM.org Seattle Mariners, fans, and supporters for the fight against Alzheimer’s will unite for an elite8 style corn hole tournament featuring sixteen Mariners, competing to raise the most money 4MOM. Proceeds will then benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. The event is organized by the 4MOM Charity, founded by Braden Bishop of the Seattle Mariners. - May 03, 2019 - 4MOM

2019 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction California Sports Hall of Fame Celebrates Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony, Sunday, June 23 - April 22, 2019 - California Sports Hall Of Fame

Brotherly Love Memorabilia & Mt. Penn Sports Cards Team Up to Host Spring Tri-County Memorabilia Card & Collectible Show Hosting their first show of 2019, the show will host close to 100 tables of sports cards, memorabilia, artwork, novelties and more, focusing on the Philadelphia sports community, along with featuring 4 autograph signers, autograph authentication, free kids card breaks, and many other giveaways and surprises. - April 09, 2019 - Brotherly Love Memorabilia

34th Annual South Carolina Sports Classic Will be Held May 8-11 & May 17-18 in Florence, SC. Registration Ends May 1. Early Bird Ends April 15. The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Sports Fan's TV Jockstrap Will Expand Product Line in 2019 TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC

Ean Athletics is a Start-Up Sports Brand That Has Arrived to Enter the Market Strong with Its First Launched Product Line of Athletic Sports Socks This brand is said to be unlike its competition and has entered the marketplace with the intentions to crush the competition. "Ean Athletics" just launched its site of custom athletic sports designs. Expansion of this product's variety is imminent, and the hard work and determination of this team of sports apparel designers are well above average in creativity. - March 05, 2019 - Deontaes Multimedia Publishing

Harford County Senior Softball Open Registration Seeking skilled ballplayers for 2019 softball season in Maryland & surrounding states. - January 12, 2019 - Harford County Senior Softball

Dartfish and FlightScope Team Up to Provide a Complete Analysis Solution Dedicated to Baseball and Softball Coaches Precise data tracking, visual analytics reports and strong video analysis system are mixed in a complete valuable toolset. - December 04, 2018 - Dartfish

SportsJaw Hopes to Promote Sports Chatter SportsJaw is the first online platform to build social content specifically for sports matchups. SportsJaw uses a patent-pending technology to search all of the major social media sites to compile feeds of information on teams or games. SportsJaw is a one stop shop for sports betting news and game predictions, a true cornucopia for sports gamblers. - November 21, 2018 - SportsJaw

Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, Everest Networks Set High Wi-Fi Performance Marks During NFL Season Opener Everest Networks has announced that the Philadelphia Eagles and Lincoln Financial Field’s home opener on Thursday, September 12, 2018 set record-breaking Wi-Fi usage numbers for a non-championship athletic event, trailing only Super Bowl 52 (16.31 TB) and Super Bowl 51 (11.8 TB). With a sold-out... - October 18, 2018 - Everest Networks

Eight-Year-Old Hailey Dawson Completes Her "Journey to 30" by Throwing Out the First Pitch at All 30 MLB Parks 3D-printed hands designed and created by UNLV Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering students and faculty have traveled the United States helping to bring awareness about Poland Syndrome - September 19, 2018 - UNLV College of Engineering

YOUNK to Deliver Grammy Level Artist Performance to Boston CollegeFest 2018 as Entertainment Sponsor YOUNK, the world’s first community music label using blockchain will partner with Boston CollegeFest for this year’s "biggest back to school party" on September 22. The lineup will include select artists from YOUNK’s Top 30 chart, including a surprise guest who has never failed... - September 06, 2018 - YOUNK LLC

Middle School Matchup Gets Into the Franchise Game with Initial Growth in Texas Texas-based youth sports franchise is spreading happy baseball across the country. - August 06, 2018 - Middle School Matchup

Release of 2 Original Songs/Videos, (Bi-lingual English and Japanese) Praising the MLB's Young Superstars and Luminary Players from a Lifelong Fan's Viewpoint Singer Songwriter James Udesky has released two full-version video songs (bi-lingually in English and Japanese) praising three of the new superstars in the game in a beautiful, panoramic song "Shohei, Javy, & Altuve (English version), and "Shohei, Kimi no michi o yuuke" (Japanese version). Written to attract appreciation of young fans to the MLB, as well as expressing insight as to the efforts made by these superstars to reach the upper echelon of their professional aspirations. - July 30, 2018 - Udesky Sounds

Baltimore Man's Love Brings Hope to His Community Some people are lucky if they find just one great love in their life, but for Baltimore native and former Minnesota Twins player, Gregory Branch, he was blessed enough to find two – baseball and his first love and wife, Dale Talley. And it’s this incredible love story that’s the focus... - July 03, 2018 - VOXXITY, LLC

BlitzPredict's World Cup Success, Wimbledon Launch Success of BlitzPredict's World Cup Prediction Model Sets Stage for Launch of Wimbledon Analytics - June 30, 2018 - BlitzPredict

"The Average Joe’s Super Sports Almanac"; New Book is the Ultimate Collection of All-Star Stats, Amazing Facts, and Inspiring Stories from the World of Sports A new book for the ultimate sports lover with hilarious anecdotes, amazing trivia, fantastic facts and heartwarming heroics form the history of sports. - June 18, 2018 - One Heart Project

Sri Lankan National Navy Baseball Team Comes to New Jersey to Play International Baseball Games Against the Amateur Baseball Association June 7, 8th and 9th The Sri Lankan National Navy baseball team comes to New Jersey to play international baseball games against the Amateur Baseball Association June 7, 8th and 9th. The Amateur Baseball Association is an adult recreational baseball league located in Northern & Central NJ. www.AllStarTeamStats.com Thursday... - June 06, 2018 - Amateur Baseball Association

2018 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction The California Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2018 members featuring five California sports legends, Tim Brown - Raiders * Cliff Branch – Raiders * Tony La Russa – Oakland A’s * Stan Morrison – Basketball Coach * Michael Cooper – NBA Lakers. The 12th annual... - May 09, 2018 - California Sports Hall Of Fame

Dr. Brandon Martin Appointed New President and CEO of Home Field 4 Champions/L.A. Home Field 4 Champions has announced the appointment of Dr. Brandon Martin as their new President and CEO. He assumed responsibilities on April 23, 2018. - April 24, 2018 - Home Field 4 Champions

Robert Andrews, Houston’s Sports Performance Coach, Launches "Champion’s Mental Edge – Turning Winners Into Champions" The Founder & Director of The Institute of Sports Performance, releases new book with insights into how athletes reach peak performance and stay there consistently. - April 23, 2018 - Robert Andrews

Santa Fe Christian School's Baseball Team to Play at Petco Park April 21; Looking Back to Two Alumni Playing Baseball at the University of Southern California Santa Fe Christian’s (SFC) baseball team will be playing at Petco Park on Saturday, April 21 at 4 pm against Maranatha Christian. Partnering with CIF, Petco Park allows high school teams to play at the park and has since 2008. This is the fourth time SFC has been asked to play in the big league... - April 19, 2018 - Santa Fe Christian Schools

The Sports Circus Radio Show Extends Their National Coverage and Joins KHKA Honolulu The Sports Circus is an iconic prime time sports radio talk show carried over iHeartRADIO, NBC News and Sports, and Westwood One News radio affiliates. The Sports Circus announced today that it extended its nationally syndicated footprint to the Hawaiian Islands. - April 02, 2018 - The Sports Circus

Akadema 18u Prospects Start High School Season Akadema 18u players are starting their seasons officially in the coming days. - March 18, 2018 - Akadema

Akadema Pro Wood Bats Akadema has been making U.S. made wood bats for 21 years and they are keeping the tradition alive. - March 15, 2018 - Akadema

Craig Breslow Re-Signs with Akadema Craig Breslow has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays and is back with Akadema for the 2018/2019 MLB season. - March 02, 2018 - Akadema

Derek Holland Signs with Akadema Derek Holland has signed for Akadema for yet another year. Now on the Giants, he looks to compete for a starting role this coming Spring. - February 25, 2018 - Akadema

Akadema's New Bat Grips Akadema's new bat grips are a fan favorite this year. - February 17, 2018 - Akadema

Akadema Winter Training with ProPlayer Academy Since 1993, ProPlayer Baseball Academy, sister company of Akadema, has been training youth and high school baseball player in Northern New Jersey. - February 16, 2018 - Akadema

Akadema's New 1/4 Zip Spacedye Akadema's newest apparel item, the 1/4 zip spacedye, is the latest item in a line of spirit apparel for teams. - February 15, 2018 - Akadema

Akadema's New Website is Live Akadema has launched its new website both with new features and updated visuals. - January 24, 2018 - Akadema

Akadema Custom Gloves and Bats Are a Hit Again Akadema has yet another great year on custom glove and bat sales. - January 19, 2018 - Akadema

The Newest Glove Series from Akadema, The ProSoft Elite is Here Akadema has launched its newest glove line, the ProSoft Elite. These gloves were made with the club ball and highschool player in mind. - January 11, 2018 - Akadema

Team Sponsorships for 2018 Now Available Team sponsorships now available for the 2018 season for softball and baseball. - January 10, 2018 - Akadema

Umpires Media Launches the Baseball Rules Explorer and Rules Testing Platform at ABCA Convention 2018 Digital platform enables coaches to test their team’s knowledge of the rules of baseball. - January 07, 2018 - Umpires Media Inc.

Akadema's Turf Shoes Are a Hit Again Akadema has yet another calendar year with its turf shoes. Back to back high selling years are making the Zero Gravity Turf a hit with teams, coaches, and everybody in-between. - January 05, 2018 - Akadema

Akademas New APM 41 and ASM 47 with a Wriststrap Akadema now offers the APM 41 and ASM 47 with a wrist strap for added comfort and flexibility. - January 04, 2018 - Akadema

Akadema Now Offers Sublimated Uniforms Akadema now offers sublimated uniforms for both baseball and softball teams. Sublimated uniforms are a great way to get extra customization on the uniform in a cost effective manner. - December 31, 2017 - Akadema

Dozens of College Baseball Programs Turn to Akadema for Their Gloves Multiple college programs have come to Akadema for custom baseball and softball gloves for the coming spring season. - December 10, 2017 - Akadema

Extraordinary 1890 Baseball Players’ League Signed Documents for First Player Revolt Discovered and to be Auctioned by Memory Lane Inc. Memory Lane Inc., the leading dealer of sports collectibles, today announced the discovery and upcoming auction of historical 1890 baseball Players’ League signed documents that represent the inaugural players revolt against team management for players’ rights formed on Dec. 17, 1889. Including extremely rare signatures of Tim Keefe, Buck Ewing and John Montgomery Ward that have been authenticated by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA). - December 02, 2017 - Expos Unlimited

Akadema 12u Baseball Wins Fall Championship Akadema 12u prospects win the NJYB 12 and under baseball championship. - November 24, 2017 - Akadema

Retired MLB Player Co-Designs T-Shirt Being Sold to Benefit Phoenix Domestic Abuse Prevention Organization Former professional baseball player Mark Teahen partners with Athletes Brand on T-shirt in support of wife and to raise awareness, critical funds for Phoenix domestic abuse agency Chyrsalis. - November 08, 2017 - Athletes Brand