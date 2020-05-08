Press Releases Miller Architects & Builders Press Release

Receive press releases from Miller Architects & Builders: By Email RSS Feeds: Miller Architects & Builders Starts Renovations on the Future Home of Miller Marine

Renovations have officially started on the future home of Miller Marine in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

St. Cloud, MN, May 08, 2020 --(



Tom Miller and Miller Real Estate Holdings LLC purchased an existing building occupied by Walmart that has been vacant since the store moved in the fall of 2010. The property covers 117,593 square feet and sits on 12 acres. The existing big-box retail building will be converted into a new boat showroom for Miller Marine. They currently have one of the largest showrooms in the region, offering new and used fishing boats and pontoons. The showroom will take 50,896 square feet, and the boat prep and storage will take 66,697 square feet. The renovations include a new storefront with large windows, a new showroom, offices, multiple large doors to bring boats into the facility, and a wash bay.



Miller is providing architectural design and construction services. The new showroom is scheduled to open in the summer of 2020.



Miller Architects & Builders, LLC, St. Cloud, MN, is a full-service architectural and construction firm providing design/build, architectural design, pre-construction, construction, and construction management services for commercial projects in the upper Midwest. More information about the firm can be found at www.millerab.com. St. Cloud, MN, May 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Renovations have officially started on the future home of Miller Marine in St. Cloud, Minnesota.Tom Miller and Miller Real Estate Holdings LLC purchased an existing building occupied by Walmart that has been vacant since the store moved in the fall of 2010. The property covers 117,593 square feet and sits on 12 acres. The existing big-box retail building will be converted into a new boat showroom for Miller Marine. They currently have one of the largest showrooms in the region, offering new and used fishing boats and pontoons. The showroom will take 50,896 square feet, and the boat prep and storage will take 66,697 square feet. The renovations include a new storefront with large windows, a new showroom, offices, multiple large doors to bring boats into the facility, and a wash bay.Miller is providing architectural design and construction services. The new showroom is scheduled to open in the summer of 2020.Miller Architects & Builders, LLC, St. Cloud, MN, is a full-service architectural and construction firm providing design/build, architectural design, pre-construction, construction, and construction management services for commercial projects in the upper Midwest. More information about the firm can be found at www.millerab.com. Contact Information Miller Architects & Builders

Denise Schnettler

320.251.4109



www.millerab.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Miller Architects & Builders