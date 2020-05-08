MTS Management's Richard Lynch Delivers Emotional True Story of Recovery and Redemption “Starting Now”

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

The award-winning Ohio-based country chart-topper and founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation has released his latest radio single.

Waynesville, OH, May 08, 2020 --(



“The song tells the story of someone overcoming addiction and homelessness by turning his life over to the Lord,” says Lynch. “Alot of us know, or are related, to someone in that situation. I know someone who had been an alcoholic from a very young age. It led them to some dark places…a very tumultuous life. I pray that this song can give people, who are struggling, or know someone who is, some hope. I want to let them know that God can sort it out for them, if they just give it to Him.”



Watch the video for “Starting Now” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEMdasxfpHE.



About Richard Lynch: Richard Lynch is a Waynesville, Ohio-based country music artist, who has compiled a long list of country hits and chart toppers in the world of traditional country music. His single, “A Better Place” topped the New Music Weekly AM/FM country chart, the IndieWorld Country Record Report, and spent an incredible 32 weeks atop the Roots Music Report True Country chart. His next 4 singles also topped the country airplay charts, including a duet with Grammy Award Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard’s single, “Country Music Isn’t Country Anymore” went Top 25 on the iTunes Canada sales chart. His single, “Pray on the Radio” received Christian radio airplay and charting, also reaching the US iTunes Single Sales chart. Lynch has appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV, and countless other media outlets.Richard is a member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame, The Independent Country Music Hall of Fame, and he is a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist. He is also the host of “Traditionally Lynch,” airing on TV and radio, and he’s the founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation for veterans. His previous single, a duet with Leona Williams, was #1 on the Roots Music Report charts for 7 weeks running.



