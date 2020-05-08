PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Max Books

Press Release

Receive press releases from Max Books: By Email RSS Feeds:

Author Max Elliot Anderson Provides Free Short Stories for Kids Stuck at Home During the Pandemic


"Buddy's Big Surprise" is the latest installment of short stories for kids to enjoy for free.

Rockford, IL, May 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Middle grade adventure and mystery author, Max Elliot Anderson, posts free short stories for kids who are stuck at home these days. “Buddy’s BIG Surprise” joins “Grandpa’s Old Oak Tree” and “Willy The Wrong Way Rabbit” today. Kids can read these entertaining stories or parents can read them aloud.

Mr. Anderson grew up hating to read. His professional life included the production of dramatic and documentary films, video programs, and television commercials. He decided to look into the reasons why he hadn't enjoyed reading as a child. His father was the author of over 70 books, but Mr. Anderson never read any of them growing up.

Today he brings that same action and adventure, learned from decades of filmmaking, into the stories and books he writes for young readers. They report that reading one of his stories is like being in an exciting movie.

The free short stories being offered today are intended to move kids away from the TV, or their video games, and enter a time where imagination can begin again.

These free short storied are available at: https://middlegradeadventureandmystery.blogspot.com
Contact Information
The Market Place
Max Elliot Anderson
815 877 1514
Contact
https://middlegradeadventureandmystery.blogspot.com
mander8813@aol.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Max Books
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help