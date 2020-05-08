Author Max Elliot Anderson Provides Free Short Stories for Kids Stuck at Home During the Pandemic

Press Releases Max Books Press Release

"Buddy's Big Surprise" is the latest installment of short stories for kids to enjoy for free.

These free short storied are available at: https://middlegradeadventureandmystery.blogspot.com Rockford, IL, May 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Middle grade adventure and mystery author, Max Elliot Anderson, posts free short stories for kids who are stuck at home these days. “Buddy’s BIG Surprise” joins “Grandpa’s Old Oak Tree” and “Willy The Wrong Way Rabbit” today. Kids can read these entertaining stories or parents can read them aloud.Mr. Anderson grew up hating to read. His professional life included the production of dramatic and documentary films, video programs, and television commercials. He decided to look into the reasons why he hadn't enjoyed reading as a child. His father was the author of over 70 books, but Mr. Anderson never read any of them growing up.Today he brings that same action and adventure, learned from decades of filmmaking, into the stories and books he writes for young readers. They report that reading one of his stories is like being in an exciting movie.The free short stories being offered today are intended to move kids away from the TV, or their video games, and enter a time where imagination can begin again.These free short storied are available at: https://middlegradeadventureandmystery.blogspot.com Contact Information The Market Place

Max Elliot Anderson

815 877 1514



https://middlegradeadventureandmystery.blogspot.com

mander8813@aol.com



