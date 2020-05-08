Gallery Underground "Spring Dreams" Online Show for May

Press Releases Gallery Underground Press Release

Online show of gallery works for May.

Arlington, VA, May 08, 2020 --(



Gallery Underground has been named the region’s “Best Art Gallery” in Northern Virginia Magazine’s 2019 reader survey. Located in the Crystal City Shops at 2100 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202, this visual arts venue showcases the work of established and emerging regional artists. Each month the gallery changes its entire exhibit and presents a new show from its talented members in many forms: paintings, sculpture, wood, glass and ceramic work and mixed media.



Gallery Underground anchors the visual arts component of Crystal City’s Art Underground, and on First Fridays (first Friday of every month), it hosts an art reception free and open to all from 5-7pm. In addition to monthly rotating exhibitions, Gallery Underground hosts a variety of community events, like lunchtime paint-ins and dance and musical performances. Gallery Underground is sponsored by the Arlington Artists Alliance (AAA), in partnership with the Crystal City Business Improvement District (BID), and JBG Smith. For more information about Gallery events, visit www.galleryunderground.org.



Arlington, VA, May 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Gallery Underground announces its online May show, "Spring Dreams," on view on the gallery's website galleryunderground.org through May. Artists depict a variety of subjects meant to inspire and detract from isolation. From abstract to traditional themes and including a variety of media, painting, encaustic, mixed media, glass, ceramics and sculpture, the focus is on color as artists use their time in quarantine to create new work.

Sandi Parker

571-483-0652



https://galleryunderground.org



