Gallery Underground "Spring Dreams" Online Show for May


Online show of gallery works for May.

Arlington, VA, May 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Gallery Underground announces its online May show, “Spring Dreams,” on view on the gallery’s website galleryunderground.org through May. Artists depict a variety of subjects meant to inspire and detract from isolation. From abstract to traditional themes and including a variety of media, painting, encaustic, mixed media, glass, ceramics and sculpture, the focus is on color as artists use their time in quarantine to create new work.

Gallery Underground has been named the region’s “Best Art Gallery” in Northern Virginia Magazine’s 2019 reader survey. Located in the Crystal City Shops at 2100 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202, this visual arts venue showcases the work of established and emerging regional artists. Each month the gallery changes its entire exhibit and presents a new show from its talented members in many forms: paintings, sculpture, wood, glass and ceramic work and mixed media.

Gallery Underground anchors the visual arts component of Crystal City’s Art Underground, and on First Fridays (first Friday of every month), it hosts an art reception free and open to all from 5-7pm. In addition to monthly rotating exhibitions, Gallery Underground hosts a variety of community events, like lunchtime paint-ins and dance and musical performances. Gallery Underground is sponsored by the Arlington Artists Alliance (AAA), in partnership with the Crystal City Business Improvement District (BID), and JBG Smith. For more information about Gallery events, visit www.galleryunderground.org.

The Arlington Artists Alliance is a vital, energetic, creative force for visual art in Arlington County. The organization encourages and supports both established and emerging artists who work in all forms of visual art, without partiality toward style or trend. Its 150 members also exhibit year-round at a variety of Arlington community venues (including the group’s other venue, Gallery Clarendon in the Clarendon neighborhood), local government offices, businesses, restaurants and cafes. For more information about the Arlington Artists Alliance members, exhibits, and programs, visit arlingtonartistsalliance.org
Contact Information
Gallery Underground
Sandi Parker
571-483-0652
Contact
https://galleryunderground.org

