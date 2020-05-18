Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Midsummer Dreams by Ian Riddle

Thame, United Kingdom, May 18, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Midsummer Dreams:
Midsummer Dreams is a lyrical history of the lives, loves and, in particular, the dreams of several of the inhabitants of the small village of Treddoch Harbour. Treddoch, as it’s referred to locally, is a fictional, atypical, once fishing, now touristy, community situated on Cornwall’s southern coast.
Everybody has their dreams, though none more so than the inhabitants of Treddoch. In their case, and this is where they differ from the mainstream, as well as having their own, personal dreams, the residents of Treddoch Harbour also have the one dream, the overarching dream, that singular dream that binds them as a community. This is the dream of having a "good Season." For many of them, who rely on the tourists for their income, their money’s only to be made in the summer, when the tourists are abroad. Winter months can be dire.
The action is set on the one day, Midsummer’s Day, starting at dawn and ending with dusk. The story’s told through the voice of a tour guide as he takes the reader around the village, introducing the characters one by one, starting with the late Butcher and his Wife, now interred in the local cemetery.
Midsummer Dreams is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 238 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289829 / 9781913289812
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.4 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B086548D2D
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MSD
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Ian Riddle
www.ianriddle.co.uk
Ian was born in the Midlands a long time back and has only taken to writing rather late in life.
He graduated from the University of East Anglia (UEA) with a degree in economics but even in those days harboured literary ambitions. They were just slow in coming to the fore.
After graduation, he worked, briefly, as an Economist in London but soon moved to Cornwall, where, together with his wife, he ran his own business for many years. They lived in the small Cornish fishing village of Polperro which has provided a rich source of material for Ian’s first novel, "Midsummer Dreams."
Ian began work on the novel in January 2017 and eight months later had a rough draft ready but feeling the need for a break from it put the manuscript to one side and thought to write just a couple of short stories.
Twelve months and fifteen stories later it became clear that Ian had his first volume, "Collected Writings – Volume 1" which was published at the end of 2018.
"Collected Writings – Volume 2" was published at the end of 2019.
Ian now lives in Devon where he writes on a full-time basis.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
