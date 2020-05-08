Launch Potato Has Been Recognized in Inc Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2020

Press Releases Launch Potato Press Release

Delray Beach, FL, May 08, 2020 --(



According to Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief, Inc. magazine, “Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership. The companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever.” In order to continually attract and maintain top talent, Launch Potato supports associates both personally and professionally by offering flexible work schedules and remote work opportunities. Outside of the two annual company retreats, team members meet with leadership on a weekly basis.



Inc. Magazine creates this list annually after evaluating over 3,000 company submissions across America. The final selection is based on the company’s ability to create a positive company culture, instill deep employee engagement, and offer meaningful benefits. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future.



Launch Potato has achieved continued success because of the team's innovation and passion for their work. Launch Potato is bootstrapped and was recently named an Inc. Fastest Growing Company in America. The organization emphasizes scale while remaining lean, seizing opportunities that build upon its existing technologies.



About Launch Potato



Launch Potato is South Florida's fastest-growing media company, connecting advertisers with customers through its owned and operated digital brands. Launch Potato has been a pioneering advocate of remote work, and its success has been predicated on its diverse, energetic culture and high-performing, entrepreneurial team. Launch Potato is a distributed company with corporate headquarters in Delray Beach, FL. Launch Potato is hiring, you can find our open positions on our careers page.



Chelsea Wilson

305-697-6515



https://launchpotato.com



