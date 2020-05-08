Family Lawyer Lydia Terrill Interviewed in Forge Wealth Management Series

Press Releases Vetrano & Vetrano Press Release

King of Prussia, PA, May 08, 2020 --(



When asked about some of the challenges faced in her family law career, Ms. Terrill replied, “I’m lucky. I have a wonderful firm that supports me. I’m very lucky I don’t encounter a lot of the same challenges that many professional working women do, other than the obvious day-to day.”



Ms. Terrill added, “I love meeting with the individuals, most of whom are going through a relatively difficult time in their lives… to really act as an anchor for those people and to give them good solid legal advice.”



Regarding financial planning, Ms. Terrill notes that “being proactive with financial planning settles my mind.” As a family law attorney, Ms. Terrill recognizes that divorce impacts every aspect of her clients’ lives, and can create both financial and emotional trauma. Her experiences help her as she works diligently to alleviate the emotional, spiritual, and financial costs her clients bear.



For more information or to watch family lawyer Lydia Terrill’s interview with Forge Wealth Management, visit the company website, or the Facebook video, respectively.



Forge Wealth Management is an independent wealth management firm that was founded in 2015 by Regina McCann Hess, CFP®, CDFA®. Ms. McCann Hess’ extensive experience enables her to help her clients structure balanced portfolios to address their specific financial goals. To learn more, visit the company’s website page www.forgewealth.com.



About Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC



Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a premier family and divorce law firm that provides comprehensive legal assistance for every divorce matter, including prenuptial agreements, child custody and support matters, late-in-life divorce, and post-divorce modifications. Ms. Terrill is a member of the expert team of Main Line family law attorneys who all understand the human cost of every divorce.



Kate Vetrano

610-265-4441



www.vetranolaw.com



