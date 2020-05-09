ASU Kerr Debuts New Live Online Concert Series "Beams"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ASU Kerr Cultural Center Press Release

Live streaming music events at 7 p.m. every Thursday in May to showcase unique Arizona musicians and their original work.

“We are taking what ASU Kerr does, create adventurous, enlightening performing arts programs with the goal of connecting communities, and bringing that vision to several new digital programs in 2020,” said ASU Kerr General Manager Tracey Mason. “We want to share the talent of musicians with an Arizona link and get together virtually with our fellow residents to celebrate the artists and songs we have right here at home.”



“Beams” will focus on artists that perform their own original work. On Thursday, May 7 at 7 p.m., Costa Rica-born musician Tatiana Crespo will sing her Latin-infused, bilingual blend of music that fuses cumbias, bossa nova, waltzes and baroque pop, Mason said.



Crespo performs with all-female Phoenix bands Las Chollas Peligrosas and La Luz de la Luna.



The May “Beams” performances are May 14: Grace Rolland of Run Boy Run and her solo project, Rising Sun Daughter; May 21: indie pop singer/songwriter Danielle Durack; May 28: synth pop band Bogan Via.



Rising Sun Daughter’s 2019 EP “I See Jane” landed on PopMatters’ annual top 20 folk albums list. Durack, born and raised in Phoenix, has toured nationally with recognized acts Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Sydney Gish and Jade Bird. Bogan Via’s 2012 EP “Wait Up” received high praise from Phoenix New Times, landing on their list of the year’s top 10 albums. Their 2016 album “Boganvialand” was praised by Seattle’s KEXP radio for its “thoughtful, melancholic pop miniatures, laced with strong vocal harmonies akin to Dirty Projectors.”



The first featured performer for “Beams” was indie-folk singer/songwriter AJ Odneal on April 30.



“The venue is pushing to bolster Arizona artists and audiences during a time when performance opportunities are rarer,” said Mason. “We have such a healthy music scene full of incredible performers in Arizona, and we hope to share the magic of live performance with our friends and neighbors in the Phoenix area in any way we can.”



The shows are live and broadcast via ASU Kerr’s Facebook page. Visit https://facebook.com/asukerr and click the “Live” tab to view the performances at 7 p.m. each Thursday.



About ASU Kerr Cultural Center, a division of ASU Cultural Affairs

Stacey Bailey

480-213-0997



https://asukerr.com



