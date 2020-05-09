Kyanite Publishing Announces New Pre-Order Packages for Voracious Speculative Fiction Readers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kyanite Publishing LLC Press Release

Among many pivots taken in response to the global pandemic, independent publisher Kyanite Publishing LLC has announced that new releases will launch with custom pre-order packages that feature signed copies, merchandise, and gifts from the author. In a rare look at the private operations of a small press, co-founders Sam Hendricks and B.K. Bass released details to the public, including that they amended contracts with their authors to include the pre-order packages, paid at a 50% royalty.

Fort Collins, CO, May 09, 2020 --



Books now available for pre-order are: The Assimilation Agent by Sam Hendricks, Night Life (Book Two in the Night Series) by B.K. Bass, The Great Traitor (Book Two in the Galaxy on Fire Series) by Joseph Kassabian, The Darkness Within (Book Two in the Darkness Trilogy) by Michael D. Nadeau, Remnants (an anthology created by Stephen Coghlan), Around the Dark Dial by J.D. Sanderson, Roadside Attractions by Eric Lahti, Zachariah Lars and the Time Travel Conundrum (Book Two in the Case Files of Zachariah Lars Series) by Jonathan Lazar, and Life 2 by Aisha Tritle.



In a rare look at the private operations of a small press, co-founders Sam Hendricks and B.K. Bass released details to the public, including that they amended contracts with their authors to include the pre-order packages paid at a 50% royalty. Standard royalties for trade and hardcover books are 15-20%, and eBooks are slightly higher. Due to low overhead costs and a print-on-demand model, the publisher is able to share their increased revenues with authors. Despite their higher-than-average royalties, Kyanite Publishing is a traditional publisher of fiction, and requires no payment from their authors at any point in the process. They are funded by sales through their website and distributors, and do not accept donations at this time.



Kyanite Publishing’s mission is to find and promote transformative fiction by authors with diverse voices and backgrounds. Since 2018, they have published over thirty speculative fiction titles, including books from A.R. Vagnetti (The Storm Series), Canadian satirist Willie Handler (Loved Mars, Hated the Food), Crystal Kirkham (Feathers and Fae, Falling Light), Anthony D. Redden (The Dead Series), Enkelli Arn Robertson (Vera Shadow Mysteries), J.L. Peridot (It Starts With a Kiss), Phebe Yawson (She Cried Wolf), Majanka Verstaete (Murder in Mind), Alexander Thomas (The Magician's Sin), and C.M. Harris (Inn Spirits).



Other changes to the company include a new Content Hub, which houses fiction short stories and full-length books, articles and essays, and other offerings from Kyanite authors. It is now available on a subscription basis and is included in some of the pre-order packages.



