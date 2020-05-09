The Digital Group Announces Release 58 of Digital HRMS

Press Releases The Digital Group Press Release

Princeton, NJ, May 09, 2020 --(



The Digital HRMS team has been working to bring up frequent releases to add to the functionalities, user experience, as well as the look and feel of the platform. There are quite a few new features and enhancements to look forward to in the new release.



What’s New

· Implementation of more detailed employee compensation to be added to the system.

· New features introduced in the Recruitment and Hiring workflows.

· Implementation of ‘Late In & Early Out’ Policy for employee attendance.

· New fields introduced for adding an organization under the Admin Configuration module.

· New updates in the Daily and Weekly TimeSheets under the TimePort module.



With the continuous updates to the platform and new functionalities being added every few weeks, the Digital HRMS team has its focus on creating a new user experience for their users. There are, reportedly, many new updates and features in the pipeline, that will be live in the upcoming releases of Digital HRMS.



About Digital HRMS

Digital HRMS is an end-to-end employee management solution,developed by The Digital Group, that can be customized to meet the needs of every business. It’s an ideal HR partner that empowers your workforce, simplifies your operations and drives your business goals. Now, you can get full access to Digital HRMS with real data, Free for 90 Days! Visit the website www.digitalhrms.com or drop an email to sales@thedigitalgroup.com.



About The Digital Group

The Digital Group (T/DG) is a leading provider of a broad range of Information Technology services. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, T/DG is a certified CMMi Level 5 for Development (DEV) and Services (SVC) along with certifications in ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO 22301:2012 and SSAE 18, Type II.T/DG provides industry-leading technology and management consulting services around the globe, with its delivery capability anchored in an integrated set of core competencies that span people, processes and technology. Contact Information The Digital Group

Raviraj Majgaonkar

+91 20 66532051



www.thedigitalgroup.com



