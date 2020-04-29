Trinka - World’s Premier Academic & Technical Writing Assistant is Here

Press Releases Crimson Interactive Press Release

Trinka is custom designed to understand the intricate nuances of academic & technical writing and make them ready for the global audience.

New York, NY, April 29, 2020



Although other writing assistants exist, a specialized assistant for scientific communication across all STEM and social sciences disciplines to make global scholarly writing more efficient was conspicuously amiss. Trinka is custom-built to focus on the complex nuances of technical writing and the subtle differences in various writing disciplines.



Trinka goes far beyond basic grammar; it corrects complex language errors in elements such as sentence structure, word choice, and technical spellings that other tools do not, especially in academic and technical writing. Trinka understands the differences in writing styles among subjects and provides corrections specific to the subject of the paper. Trinka works in real-time to understand each word typed in the context of the writing and the subject. With detailed suggestions, Trinka indeed helps in enhancing the writing skills of authors.



Sharad Mittal, CEO and Founder of Enago, sums up Trinka’s significance, “For decades, academic and technical writers have yearned for a dedicated writing assistant that resolves the longstanding challenge of communicating their research in a grammatically accurate and scientifically structured way. Trinka is the long-awaited and revolutionary bridge between intricate research writing and publication. With Trinka, Enago has taken a giant stride towards being a full-spectrum solutions provider for creators, publishers, and consumers of scientific content.”



