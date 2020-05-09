Enago Launches CLARA - COVID-19 AI-Tool for Researchers to Accelerate Scientific Breakthroughs & Overcome Coronavirus Pandemic

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Crimson Interactive Press Release

Their latest invention to speed up the global march towards a coronavirus vaccine.

New York, NY, May 09, 2020 --(



Though coronavirus has adversely impacted millions of humans directly, the silver-lining is how this unparalleled pandemic has brought together billions in our quest for the antidote to bring COVID-19 to a halt. Enago’s CLARA – COVID-19 Learning And Research Accelerator – will aid the researchers globally by collating the most relevant papers on coronavirus research and clinical trials available in the public domain. By providing fast & easy access to all the significant papers in one repository, CLARA is the much-needed catalyst that is primed to lead researchers towards a definite solution. It’s extremely simple to use and discover material that is relevant to the search intention.



In these unprecedented circumstances, Enago’s AI engineers rapidly harnessed their efforts to ideate, create, & support an algorithm that singularly helps COVID-19 researchers by giving them round-the-clock access to 42,000+ papers & 500+ COVID-19 clinical trials from renowned publishers. Overall, CLARA spurs COVID-19 learning & research by organizing all the openly available data, discovering relevant research, and giving customized daily updates on clinical trials. Surely, CLARA couldn’t have been possible without the commitment displayed by the publishers such as Karger, Elsevier, Taylor & Francis, and many others who have made COVID research open and free.



“Enago stands by researchers in this ongoing battle against COVID-19,” asserted Enago CEO, Sharad Mittal. “There has never been a time when swift research publication was more vital. We developed CLARA to do our bit for this quest and employ our skills to make a practical tool available to all users. We also intend to make CLARA available in languages such as Chinese, Japanese, and Korean so that every researcher can benefit from it without language being a barrier.”



Share this tool with fellow researchers to expedite our collective journey towards a cure for Coronavirus.



Link to CLARA portal: www.enago.com/covid



About Enago (www.enago.com)

Tony O'Rourke

+44 7716 585060



www.crimsoni.com/



